Cvent Announces Top Meeting Destinations and Top Meeting Hotels in Europe for 2025

LONDON & FRANKFURT, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cvent, an industry-leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider, today unveiled its 2025 rankings Top Meeting Destinations and Top Meeting Hotels for Europe (including the UK and Ireland). Cvent’s rankings have become indispensable for event planners, highlighting top-of-the-line cities, hotels, and venues for all their event needs. The annual lists are also issued regionally for North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and for the first time this year, Latin America & Caribbean. Cvent also unveiled a new Top Lists category, the Top Venues and Vendors, which analyses data from the Cvent Vendor Marketplace.

Cvent unveiled the Top Meeting Destinations and Top Meeting Hotels worldwide. The annual rankings highlight hotels that have gone above and beyond in securing group business, and the destinations that are driving economic growth through meetings and events Share

Cvent hosted a live, in-person press conference at IMEX Frankfurt to share more in-depth insights into this year’s Cvent Top Lists results.

The destination and hotel rankings are determined based on insights gleaned from the more than $18B of global MICE sourcing and request-for-proposal (RFP) activity through Cvent’s sourcing platforms in 2024, including a record-breaking $16.5B through the Cvent Supplier Network, one of the world’s largest MICE hotel and venue sourcing marketplaces. The unparalleled volume of business sourced in 2024 underscores the high demand for quality, in-person touchpoints. Despite a dip in planner optimism due to macroeconomic uncertainty and rising costs, 82% of European meeting professionals plan to host meetings with an in-person component (AMEX GBT Meetings & Events 2025 Global Forecast). This trend is further supported by Cvent’s 2025 Planner Sourcing Report: Europe Edition, which found that nearly 60% of planners expect the number of in-person meetings to increase in 2025.

Cvent Top Meeting Destinations | Europe

The top three cities remained consistent year-over-year, with London (#1), Barcelona (#2), and Madrid (#3) maintaining their respective positions. Amsterdam rose two spots to #4 and Paris rose one spot to #6. There were two new cities to the Top 10: Prague (#9) and Dublin (#10), driven by increased international appeal. Prague climbed three places, reflecting its growing popularity for mid-sized conferences, while Dublin was buoyed by association meetings and major events like the Dublin Tech Summit, which draws around 8,000 attendees from more than 75 countries.

Top 10 Meeting Destinations

1. London, UK 2. Barcelona, Spain 3. Madrid, Spain 4. Amsterdam, Netherlands 5. Lisbon, Portugal 6. Paris, France 7. Berlin, Germany 8. Rome, Italy 9. Prague, Czech Republic 10. Dublin, Ireland Expand

“It’s an honour to be leading the Cvent Top Meeting Destinations in Europe list for the third consecutive year,” said Fiona Plumpton, Head of London Convention Bureau Services. “With the launch of London’s first Growth Plan, it is an exciting time to be doing business in the capital. The city is set for even greater innovation across the events sector – from new venues and hotels to unique experiences. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Cvent and proudly championing London on the global business tourism stage.”

“We’re excited to maintain our position as number 2 on Cvent’s Top Meeting Destinations list, reinforcing Barcelona’s standing as a top choice for corporate and incentive events," says Christoph Tessmar, Director of the Barcelona Convention Bureau. "This year, we’re also proud to launch the BCB Legacy Programme, which strengthens our commitment to sustainability by ensuring that every event leaves a positive and lasting impact on the city, through local collaboration and responsible practices.”

"We are really proud to be among the leading destinations of the Cvent 2025 ranking. This rise is undoubtedly the result of years of commitment of the Madrid City Council and the city's MICE sector,” said David Noack, Director of Madrid Convention Bureau. “Our city combines a rich cultural and historical heritage, outstanding gastronomy, state-of-the-art infrastructure and a firm commitment to sustainable, people-centred tourism. Above all, what truly sets Madrid apart is the warm and vibrant spirit of its people. We deeply value our partnership with Cvent, which continues to help us connect with new opportunities and consolidate Madrid’s global standing in the MICE sector."

Cvent Top Meeting Hotels | Europe

The ranking criteria for Cvent Top Meeting Hotels in Europe expanded this year to include year-over-year request-for-proposal (RFP) growth and average RFP response time. These changes were made to more accurately reflect regional venue sourcing trends while also giving additional weight to an increasingly critical planner priority: speed of hotel responses. The expanded criteria mean all the Top 10 hotels are new to the list.

Top 10 Meeting Hotels

1. Imperial Riding School, Autograph Collection 2. Torre Melina, a Gran Meliá Hotel & Catalunya Congress & Convention Centre 3. Prague Marriott Hotel 4. Renaissance Barcelona Fira Hotel 5. Dorothea Hotel, Budapest, Autograph Collection 6. InterContinental Barcelona, an IHG Hotel 7. The College Green Hotel Dublin, Autograph Collection 8. Hotel Berlin, Berlin, a member of Radisson Individuals 9. Anantara The Marker Dublin 10. Hyatt Regency Barcelona Tower Expand

“It’s a tremendous honour to be recognised by Cvent as the number one Top Meeting Hotel in Europe —especially just one year after our opening,” said Jürgen Fleischhacker, General Manager, Imperial Riding School, Vienna. “This award is a true testament to the passion and dedication of our entire team. The Imperial Riding School, now proudly part of Marriott’s Autograph Collection, is steeped in history. Once a military riding school, it has been transformed into a fully renovated hotel that seamlessly blends timeless elegance with the vibrant spirit of Vienna’s Landstraße district. With 13 versatile event spaces spanning more than 1,200 square meters for up to 450 guests, along with one of Vienna’s largest private gardens, we offer a truly distinctive setting for meetings, conferences and open-air events. Cvent plays a vital role in helping us present our property online, respond swiftly and personally to group and event inquiries, and leverage detailed reporting and business intelligence to shape our strategic direction in close collaboration with our partners.”

"To be recognised as the #2 meetings and events hotel in Europe is both a proud achievement and a reflection of our renewed vision at Torre Melina Gran Meliá and the Catalunya Congress & Convention Centre. This recognition strengthens our role as a premier destination for world-class events in Barcelona. We offer a unique and elevated experience that integrates the refined luxury of Gran Meliá with the exceptional capacity and versatility of the Congress Centre. Together, we provide an unparalleled setting in Barcelona for hosting everything from large-scale conferences to cutting-edge, innovative events," said Anna Bayarri, Director of Sales of Torre Melina Gran Meliá and Catalunya Congress & Convention Centre. "Technology and strategic partnerships like Cvent are essential to our vision. They allow us to connect with planners worldwide, deliver unforgettable experiences, and stay ahead of evolving industry needs through data-driven insight and seamless collaboration."

View the full list of Top Meeting Destinations and Top Meeting Hotels worldwide here.

Methodology

For Cvent Top Meeting Destinations, Cvent evaluated 14,000+ cities worldwide listed on the Cvent Supplier Network. Activity was tracked between January 2024 and December 2024. Rankings were determined by a set of qualifying criteria, including: the number of total room nights booked through the Cvent Supplier Network; the number of unique electronic request-for-proposals (RFPs) sent through the marketplace to venues within the city; the total value of the RFPs submitted; and the actual awarded value for meetings booked.

For Cvent Top Meeting Hotels in Europe, Cvent evaluated hotel properties that generated business through the Cvent Supplier Network between January 2024 and December 2024. The properties were ranked according to various criteria, including total requests for proposals (RFPs), awarded RFPs, total room nights, awarded room nights, major metropolitan area market share, conversion rate, year-over-year RFP growth rate, and average response time.

About the Cvent Supplier Network

The Cvent Supplier Network features more than 340,000 hotels, resorts and special event venues, serving as one of the world’s largest and most accurate databases of detailed venue information. Event planners sourced more than $18 billion of MICE business through Cvent’s sourcing networks in 2024 alone. The Cvent Supplier Network is part of Cvent’s suite of solutions that tens of thousands of hotels, CVBs and destination management organisations rely on to reach more planners, attract MICE business to their properties & destinations, and directly engage with Cvent’s global network of more than 145,000 event professionals. Cvent technology enables hotels and venues to efficiently manage their MICE and corporate travel business, increase revenue, and deliver more profitable results.

About Cvent

Cvent is a leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider with 5,000+ employees and 24,000+ customers worldwide as of December 31, 2024. Founded in 1999, the company delivers a comprehensive event marketing and management platform and offers a global marketplace where event professionals collaborate with venues to create engaging, impactful experiences. Hotels and venues use Cvent’s supplier and venue solutions to win more MICE and corporate travel business through Cvent’s sourcing platforms. Cvent solutions optimise the event management value chain and have enabled clients around the world to manage millions of meetings and events. For more information, please visit cvent.com/uk.