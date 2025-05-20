-

ClearanceJobs and Carahsoft Partner to Accelerate Public Sector Hiring Efficiencies

original Join ClearanceJobs and Carahsoft for a live webinar on July 10 at 1 PM ET.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. & RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) along with ClearanceJobs, its leading online community for cleared professionals, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as ClearanceJobs’ Public Sector distributor, bringing ClearanceJobs’ hiring and workforce planning solutions to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS) and OMNIA Partners contracts.

In today’s rapidly evolving Federal hiring environment, speed, agility and smarter tools are critical. ClearanceJobs and Carahsoft work together to empower Government agencies and contractors to streamline recruitment, reduce time-to-hire and build a more resilient cleared workforce. Through data-driven talent solutions, the partnership helps agencies plan more effectively for future hiring needs, even amid hiring freezes and shifting workforce requirements.

"The demands of Federal hiring have fundamentally changed," said Alex Schildt, President of ClearanceJobs. "Through our partnership with Carahsoft and their reseller partners, we’re making it easier than ever for Government agencies and contractors to access the tools they need to recruit, onboard and retain top cleared talent efficiently."

ClearanceJobs offers a full suite of solutions tailored for the Public Sector, including a robust recruitment platform, employer branding tools, sourcing services and turnkey career events. Together with Carahsoft and its reseller partners, ClearanceJobs can now reach even more Government organizations looking to embrace modern hiring practices, adopt smarter workforce planning strategies and build mission-ready teams.

“Carahsoft and its reseller partners are pleased to bring ClearanceJobs hiring and workforce planning solutions to Government agencies,” said Dan Bauer, who leads the Human Capital Technology Team at Carahsoft. “We recognize the changing Federal landscape requires new skills, adaptability and digital fluency, and remain committed to providing tools that ensure the right people are in the right roles to serve these demands.”

"Federal hiring is entering a new era where innovation, agility and mission alignment are key," said Art Zeile, CEO of DHI Group, Inc. "This partnership expands the reach of ClearanceJobs’ platform and helps agencies meet the urgent national security hiring needs of today - and tomorrow."

ClearanceJobs solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, TIPS Contract #220105 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. To learn more about this new partnership and the future of Federal hiring, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 871-8545 or ClearanceJobs@carahsoft.com; or register for a complementary webinar, “Revolutionize Agency Recruitment with ClearanceJobs,” on Thursday, July 10 at 1p.m. ET.

For more information about ClearanceJobs solutions, visit www.clearancejobs.com. To learn more about Carahsoft and its government solutions portfolio, visit www.carahsoft.com.

Journalists: Email phoebe.wells@clearancejobs.com for more information on ClearanceJobs’ offerings.

About ClearanceJobs

Founded in 2002, ClearanceJobs is a modern marketplace for career opportunities in national security. We maintain a strong commitment to connecting security-cleared professionals and employers in a secure and private platform to fill the jobs that safeguard our nation. Our protected career marketplace allows industry employers and candidates the ability to connect, converse, and exchange opportunities. From instant messaging to deep personal and company branding, ClearanceJobs balances participation by giving every user – both employers and candidates – a platform to share, explore, and engage. With offices in Colorado and Iowa, ClearanceJobs (a DHI Group, Inc. brand) is the largest service focused solely on professionals with U.S. federal government security clearances.

About DHI Group, Inc.

DHI Group, Inc (NYSE: DHX) is a provider of AI-powered career marketplaces that focus on technology roles. DHI’s two brands, Dice and ClearanceJobs, enable recruiters and hiring managers to efficiently search for and connect with highly skilled technology professionals based on the skills requested. The Company’s patented algorithm manages over 100,000 unique technology skills. Additionally, our marketplaces allow tech professionals to find their ideal next career opportunity, with relevant advice and personalized insights. Learn more at www.dhigroupinc.com.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for HR & Training Tech, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact
Todd Kehrli or Jim Byers
Pondel Wilkinson, Inc.
(212) 448-4181
ir@dhigroupinc.com

Media Contact
Phoebe Wells
PR & Partnerships Manager, ClearanceJobs
cjmedia@clearancejobs.com

Carahsoft Contact
Mary Lange
(703) 230-7434
PR@carahsoft.com

