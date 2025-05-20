Spinnaker Support Announces New Customers as VMware Support Business Gathers Momentum

DENVER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spinnaker Support (Spinnaker), trusted by companies worldwide to support their essential Oracle, SAP, and VMware software, today announces it is now providing VMware third-party support for a growing number of new customers including Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport (YQB), telecommunications giant Telefónica Germany and optical retail chain Specsavers.

Spinnaker launched its VMware support division in March 2024 in response to Broadcom’s acquisition of VMware and the subsequent announcement that VMware would move from perpetual licenses to a subscription model. With Spinnaker’s new offering, existing VMware customers can avoid cost increases, maintain security and compliance, and gain operational flexibility - and have access to Spinnaker’s team of experienced VMware professionals who deliver 24/7/365 support.

YQB is managed by Aéroport de Québec Inc., a private corporation responsible for the airport’s management, operation, maintenance, and development since November 1, 2000. Around a dozen carriers offer flights from YQB to destinations in North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Mexico, and Europe, and daily flights to the main hubs in eastern North America.

YQB had a renewal due for their support from VMware in March of 2025, with the total costs increasing substantially of what was expected. YQB reviewed its support options to look at an option that aligned with its budget requirement. After a detailed process, YQB engaged Spinnaker for an initial five-year term.

David McDougall, CRO, Spinnaker Support, said: “The responses we have received from new and existing VMware support customers has been quite incredible. We’re pleased to welcome our first wave of new customers and based on the conversations we’ve having currently; we expect more to follow very soon. For many of these organizations, the uncertainty around VMware’s shift to a subscription model has left them in limbo, and so our new offering couldn’t have come at a better time. We are happy to partner with an organization such as YQB, a major organization that has a positive impact on all of Quebec, for the next five years, and to offer them tailor-made services that meet their challenges and needs.”

McDougall continued: “VMware customers are looking for options. The vast majority that we have spoken to don’t have a clear view yet of where they want to go, but in all cases, the option of staying with VMware for the significantly increased fees is simply not sustainable. The challenge many have is that not paying fees means not getting support or security on their existing investment. That’s where third-party support providers, like Spinnaker, come in. We provide customers as much time as they need to reflect and choose what they want to do with their virtualization strategy.”

