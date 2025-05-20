Corsica Technologies and Cleo Join Forces to Bring Ecosystem Integration to Supply Chain-Driven Organizations in Logistics, Manufacturing, and Other Sectors

CHICAGO & FORT WAYNE, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cleo, the pioneer and global leader of the Ecosystem Integration software category and provider of the Cleo Integration Cloud (CIC) platform for supply chain orchestration, along with Corsica Technologies, a leading managed services provider (MSP) specializing in cybersecurity, IT services, and data integration, today announced a strategic partnership to help joint customers in logistics, manufacturing, and other supply chain-dependent industries modernize their technology infrastructure and streamline B2B integration across far-flung business ecosystems.

By way of the partnership, Corsica Technologies will offer Cleo Integration Cloud (CIC), Cleo’s cloud-based B2B integration platform, as its preferred solution for customers needing secure, scalable, and API-enabled workflows that exchange data between mission-critical systems. In turn, Cleo will recognize Corsica as a preferred provider of managed IT and cybersecurity services for its customer base.

“The Cleo platform helps us fulfill what our clients and the market is asking for – to simplify, optimize and integrate their Information Technology under a single managed service,” said Peter Rodenhauser, Chief Operating Officer at Corsica Technologies. “Our customers typically operate in complex, regulated environments, and they’re often held back by legacy systems and siloed workflows. Such circumstances call for bespoke IT and cybersecurity solutions. By combining our managed services offerings with Cleo’s proven, cloud-based ecosystem integration platform, Cleo Integration Cloud, we deliver technology outcomes that solve real business challenges and drive digital transformation.”

The partnership reflects a growing demand for integrated B2B solutions that simplify technology management while supporting supply chain resiliency, visibility, and adaptability. From EDI to MFT, ERP, cloud, and API-based integrations, the Corsica-Cleo collaboration enables customers to modernize operations without disrupting core systems.

Robyn Hyra, Director, Industry Solutions – Logistics, for Cleo, said, “Corsica’s deep expertise in IT and cybersecurity makes them a natural fit with our partner portfolio. Together, we’re giving supply chain organizations the tools and support they need to modernize operations, reduce risk, and unlock new growth opportunities through ecosystem integration.”

About Corsica Technologies

Corsica Technologies is an MSP specializing in cybersecurity solutions, managed IT services, digital transformation, and data integration. Corsica provides solutions for midmarket businesses including network monitoring, data protection, incident response, and IT support. Corsica offers unmetered technology services for fully managed or co-managed teams to address all technology needs under a one-flat monthly fee. To learn more visit https://www.corsicatech.com or call 855-411-3387.

About Cleo Integration Cloud

Cleo Integration Cloud (CIC) is a cloud-based integration platform, purpose-built to design, build, operate, and optimize critical ecosystem integration processes. The CIC platform brings end-to-end integration visibility across API, MFT, EDI, and non-EDI integrations, giving technical and business users the confidence to rapidly onboard trading partners, enable integration between applications, and accelerate revenue-generating business processes. On the platform, businesses have the choice of self-service, managed services, or a blended approach – ensuring complete flexibility and control over their B2B integration strategy.

About Cleo

Cleo is an ecosystem integration software company focused on business outcomes, ensuring each customer’s potential is realized by delivering solutions that make it easy to discover and create value through the movement and integration of B2B enterprise data. Cleo gives customers strategic, “outside-in” visibility into the critical end-to-end business flows happening across their ecosystems of partners and customers, marketplaces, and internal cloud and on-premise applications. Our solutions empower teams to drive business agility, accelerate onboarding, facilitate the modernization of key business processes, and capture new revenue streams by reimagining and remastering their digital ecosystem through robust application, B2B, and data integration technologies. For more information, visit www.cleo.com or call +1.815.282.7695.