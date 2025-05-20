UBI Federal Credit Union Partners with Tyfone to Enhance Digital Experience

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Digital banking provider Tyfone today announced that UBI Federal Credit Union (UBI) selected the nFinia® Digital Banking Platform as its digital experience provider.

Headquartered in Plainville, Connecticut, with more than 12,000 members, UBI sought a digital banking solution that could deliver enhanced protection against fraud while integrating with existing systems and improving the overall member experience.

Jonathan Zulkeski, CIO at UBI, said, “With the growing risk of fraud, protecting our members from account takeovers is a top priority. We carefully evaluated each provider with a strong focus on security, and Tyfone’s advanced measures gave us the confidence that we’re taking the best possible steps to safeguard our members’ information and protect our brand reputation.”

Tyfone’s nFinia® Digital Banking Platform is a configurable solution that enables account holders to easily and intuitively manage their accounts. The platform includes patented tools to help prevent and mitigate fraud, utilizing a layered security strategy designed to stop bad actors from compromising member access.

Zulkeski also noted that UBI required integration with several existing applications. nFinia’s open, API-driven infrastructure enables seamless connections to third-party tools, allowing the credit union to better support its members’ evolving technology needs.

“A driving force for us in this decision was the importance of relationships,” Zulkeski said. “The Tyfone team aligned well with our philosophy. They’ve been attentive, responsive, and genuinely collaborative throughout the process. We’re excited to partner with them as we continue advancing our digital transformation.”

Siva Narendra, CEO of Tyfone, said UBI understands their members’ security concerns and wanted to address them while at the same time giving individual members access to different features and functionality, based on their profile.

"Any security issue can lead to a loss of trust and damaged reputation," Narendra said. "We are proud to partner with the credit union to offer its new digital banking platform that both protects the financial lives of its members and gives UBI the ability to offer very different experiences in terms of what members are able to do, knowing with certainty that the user logging in is the real member."

About UBI Federal Credit Union

UBI Federal Credit Union is a credit union based in Hartford County, Connecticut. Offering a full range of services—including savings and checking accounts, loans, credit and debit cards, and more—UBI goes beyond banking. Founded in 1951, UBI is dedicated to strengthening the community through contributions of volunteer time and financial support. For more information, visit www.ubifcu.com.

About Tyfone Inc.

Based in Portland, Ore., Tyfone is a leading provider of consumer and commercial digital banking services for community financial institutions throughout the U.S. We understand that an elegant, engaging, intuitive user experience is the minimum requirement for any digital banking provider. What differentiates Tyfone is our unwavering commitment to continuous innovation, exceptional collaboration, and superior execution. We consider each customer a true partner and place the highest value on every relationship. To learn more about Tyfone, visit Tyfone.com and connect on LinkedIn.