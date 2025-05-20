TadHealth Awarded San Diego County Office of Education Contract for Student Electronic Health Record System to Power CYBHI Initiative

COSTA MESA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TadHealth, a leading provider of school-based mental health technology, is proud to announce it has been selected by the San Diego County Office of Education (SDCOE) to deliver a county-wide Student Electronic Health Record (EHR) system in support of California’s Children and Youth Behavioral Health Initiative (CYBHI). This award follows a competitive Request for Proposal (RFP) process and marks a major milestone in scaling accessible, coordinated mental health care for students across San Diego County.

The CYBHI, a multibillion-dollar statewide initiative, seeks to build a more integrated, equitable behavioral health system for youth. The partnership will provide all participating Local Education Agencies (LEAs) within the county access to TadHealth’s purpose-built platform for CYBHI reimbursements. The platform also streamlines referrals, documentation, and data tracking for school-based mental health professionals.

"This is more than a technology implementation—it’s a step toward reimagining school mental health across California," said Ben Greiner, CEO of TadHealth. "We are honored to partner with SDCOE, a truly forward-thinking county office that understands the opportunity CYBHI brings for students and families. Together, we’re bringing this vision to life—ensuring every student has better access to care and schools have the tools they need to support them."

"Our partnership with TadHealth, made possible by funding through the CYBHI School-Linked Partnership and Capacity Grant, is an essential part of our commitment to supporting the behavioral health needs of students across our county. Our efforts will create more resources for a connected and coordinated approach to student well-being. This partnership allows us to meet students where they are, ensures timely support, and builds healthier school communities across San Diego County," said Mara Madrigal-Weiss, Executive Director of Student Wellness & School Culture, San Diego County Office of Education.

With this contract, TadHealth becomes the student EHR solution of record for one of the largest and most innovative counties in California, serving over 500,000 students across 42 school districts. Onboarding begins in spring 2025.

About TadHealth

TadHealth is a purpose-built, advanced electronic health record platform designed specifically for K-12 schools. Created in collaboration with educators and mental health experts. Today, TadHealth is powering the future of student mental health by helping nearly than 200,000 students get the support they need—when they need it.