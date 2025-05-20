FlexTecs Engages Trevelino/Keller to Accelerate Market Expansion

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trevelino/Keller, a nationally ranked Integrated PR+Mkt +Creative agency, announces its client relationship with FlexTecs, a global leader in recovery audit services and payment accuracy solutions. Leveraging advanced technology, FlexTecs is transforming the industry by proactively preventing financial leakage and improving financial operations for enterprise businesses.

Trevelino/Keller’s comprehensive scope of work includes strategic go-to-market planning, brand evolution, and digital experience development designed to accelerate the launch and adoption of FlexTrap, FlexTecs’ new SaaS platform. The agency will also help evolve FlexTecs’ market positioning with a revitalized digital presence that reflects its innovative and expanded service portfolio.

“Our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that minimize financial leakage is unmatched,” says Tom Cook, co-CEO at FlexTecs. “Trevelino/Keller’s experience scaling fintech companies makes them the ideal partner as we expand our ability to help enterprises protect profits with future-ready technology.”

Trevelino/Keller, known for its success in elevating brands and driving measurable results, will implement a multi-channel strategy combining PR and growth marketing efforts. This includes earned and paid media, content development, SEO, and lead generation. The engagement also includes the design and development of a newly launched web property for FlexTrap and a refreshed brand and website experience for FlexTecs.

“FlexTecs is exactly the kind of innovative brand we love to partner with, one that enables us to tap into our fully integrated 3GEN funnel,” notes Genna Keller, Co-CEO, Trevelino/Keller. “Together, we’re setting the stage for rapid growth and long-term category leadership.”

About Trevelino/Keller

Trevelino/Keller is an Integrated PR+Mkt+Creative firm delivering award-winning brand, go to market and accelerated growth programming. In 2024, it acquired Marsden Marketing, a nationally recognized growth marketing firm, as part of its growth marketing expansion which features HubSpot Platinum Partner Status. Its vertical market B2B depth is acknowledged by its national ranking in 12 industry segments led by technology, healthcare, financial services, transportation, manufacturing, energy and franchising. Recognized as one of the 29 best firms to work for in North America, it continues to own the country’s #1 talent retention. For more information, www.trevelinokeller.com.

About FlexTecs

FlexTecs is a technology-enabled recovery audit and contract compliance services and solutions firm that is disrupting and modernizing the recovery audit industry. Companies choose FlexTecs to accelerate cash, mitigate risk, and reduce leakage in the payables process. Since 2011, FlexTecs has been taking a different approach to recovery audits, leveraging advanced technology and deep industry expertise to deliver unparalleled results. By providing innovative, data-driven solutions, FlexTecs empowers businesses to optimize their financial operations, recover lost funds, and prevent future inefficiencies. For more information visit flextecs.com.