Voya Financial announces new collaboration with Family First to offer caregiving concierge services

WINDSOR, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced today a new collaboration with Family First to offer personalized concierge caregiving support and solutions intended to help solve the caregiving challenges employees face at home so they can be better focused at work. Whether employees are caring for a child, aging parents or other eligible loved ones, Family First provides the resources and tools to help them find the optimal solutions along their caregiving journey. Family First’s services are available to employer groups with Lifetime Life Insurance or Voya Leave Management.

“Many of us may find ourselves in caregiving roles at some point in our lives, often without fully grasping the profound impact it can have or knowing where to turn for support,” said Nate Black, SVP, Health Solutions Product, at Voya Financial. “Our collaboration with Family First enables us to support employees and their families in navigating the challenges of caregiving by providing effective solutions and connecting them to the appropriate resources. This offering is especially timely, as Voya research found 77% of employees said resources for caregivers or individuals with special needs or disabilities are ‘extremely’ or ‘somewhat’ important for their employer to offer.1”

Through Family First, employees will have access to professional, live support that can assist them with their caregiving challenges. All Family First Care Experts are accredited or certified care professionals, including nurses, social workers, mental health professionals and case/care managers. They are supported by a multi-disciplinary team that includes physicians and other experienced specialists. Whether an employee is dealing with logistical hurdles, financial worries or family dynamics, or they need support with a medical condition, Family First’s Care Experts can help by providing:

Access to licensed and accredited Care Experts and a Care Team that will work with employees in a one-on-one relationship and offer a holistic approach intended to help reduce the challenges of caregiving. Family First assesses the specific challenges of each employee’s caregiving journey and crafts a personalized Care Plan that addresses the needs of both caregivers and care recipients. Their “Caregiving Risk Index” also incorporates a Caregiver Burnout Scale, which identifies how to prevent caregiving burnout.

A High-Tech Digital Care Hub designed by caregivers for caregivers to ensure it is user friendly and reduces the tasks caregivers and care recipients face. The app includes dynamic views, searchable care, support networks and a Care Library of educational videos and articles. Family First meets employees where they are and in the manner they choose — via the mobile app, web portal, call in, video chat, email and text message.

Support for the loved ones of the employee. Family First services are also available to the loved ones of the employee involved in the caregiving journey.

“We are excited to work with Voya to bring our caregiving solutions to their clients,” said Evan Falchuk, CEO of Family First. “This collaboration represents a step forward in our mission to support families with personalized and expert-led caregiving services. Voya’s extensive coverage offering is a testament to the progress in fulfilling our mission to help caregivers and their loved ones have a health span equal to their lifespan.”

By including this comprehensive concierge caregiving service with Voya Leave Management, Voya is proactively offering resources intended to help employees manage their caregiving responsibilities and return to work sooner and with greater confidence and focus.

In addition, the launch of Voya’s Lifetime Life Insurance solution expands on the company’s broad scope of lifetime planning. This collaboration with Family First further builds on offerings through Lifetime Life that include estate planning and Voya’s collaboration with Empathy to provide grief support upon the loss of a loved one. Together, this trio of non-insurance services provides employees access to personalized solutions that underscore Voya’s dedication to giving employees the coverage and tools they need to thrive both now and into the future.

As an industry leader focused on the delivery of benefits, savings and investment solutions to and through the workplace, Voya is committed to its purpose of, together, fighting for everyone’s opportunity for a better financial future.

1. Voya Financial Consumer Insights & Research survey conducted Sept. 27–Oct. 7, 2024, among 345 Americans aged 18+, working either full time or part time, who have primary or shared household responsibility for making financial and health/medical plan decisions, and are benefit eligible for employer-sponsored retirement and health plans, and currently enrolled.

About Voya Financial®

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) is a leading health, wealth and investment company with approximately 10,000 employees who are focused on achieving Voya’s aspirational vision: “Clearing your path to financial confidence and a more fulfilling life.” Through products, solutions and technologies, Voya helps its approximately 15.7 million individual, workplace and institutional clients become well planned, well invested and well protected. Benefitfocus, a Voya company and a leading benefits administration provider, extends the reach of Voya’s workplace benefits and savings offerings by engaging directly with approximately 11.9 million employees in the U.S. Certified as a “Great Place to Work” by the Great Place to Work® Institute, Voya is purpose-driven and committed to conducting business in a way that is economically, ethically, socially and environmentally responsible. Voya has earned recognition as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere; a member of the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index; and a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” on the Disability Equality Index. For more information, visit voya.com. Follow Voya Financial on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About Family First

Family First is the leading provider of expert caregiving advocacy, delivered as a high-impact employee benefit. Each member is matched one-on-one with an accredited Care Expert who creates a personalized care plan and helps members navigate complex caregiving challenges. Members also get unlimited access to our web and mobile apps, which include local resources, expert content, assessment tools, and secure document sharing to streamline coordination across families.

By supporting working caregivers, Family First delivers measurable results, reducing medical costs by an average of $3,300 per caregiver annually and achieving a 2.8 to 1 return on investment — while also lowering absenteeism, turnover, and stress.

“Care Expert” is specifically defined as an accredited care professional with at least one of the following advanced certifications: Certified Advanced Social Work Case Manager; Cardiac Medicine Certification; Certified Case Manager; and Certified Social Work Case Manager.

Caregiving Concierge services are provided by Family First, Inc., Boston, MA. Provisions and availability of each service may vary by state.

Bereavement Support, including Funeral and Estate Planning, is provided by The Empathy Project, Inc, New York, NY. Provisions and availability of each service may vary by state. In New York only Funeral Planning is available.

Voya Leave Management services provided in part by Disability Reinsurance Management Services, Inc.

Insurance is issued by ReliaStar Life Insurance Company (Minneapolis, MN) and ReliaStar Life Insurance Company of New York (Woodbury, NY). Within the State of New York, only ReliaStar Life Insurance Company of New York is admitted, and its products issued. Both are members of the Voya® family of companies. Voya Employee Benefits is a division of both companies. Form numbers, product availability and specific provisions may vary by state. Lifetime Life Insurance is not available in New York.

