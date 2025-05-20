Yubico More than Doubles Global Reach of YubiKeys for Enterprises to 175 Countries and 24 Territories, Simplifying Passwordless at Scale

SANTA CLARA, Calif. & STOCKHOLM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Yubico (NASDAQ STOCKHOLM: YUBICO), the leading provider of hardware authentication security keys, today announced the expanded availability of YubiKey as a Service to all countries in the European Union (EU). This allows organizations to be more agile and flexible in their adoption of phishing-resistant YubiKeys, and builds upon the company's existing reach in markets such as the United States, Canada, Japan, Singapore, Australia, India and the UK.

Additionally, the company announced the expanded availability of YubiEnterprise Delivery across 117 new locations around the world. Now totalling 199 locations (175 countries and 24 territories), this more than doubles existing delivery coverage of YubiKeys to both office and remote users in a fast and turnkey way.

“Enterprises today are facing evolving cyber threats like Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven phishing attacks,” said Jeff Wallace, senior vice president of product at Yubico. “By expanding our global reach of YubiKey as a Service and YubiEnterprise Delivery to 175 countries, we’re accelerating our ability to deliver and deploy device-bound passkey solutions that address the biggest threat facing businesses today from stolen login credentials. This expansion enables us to meet growing demand and accelerates adoption – enabling faster, more affordable delivery of pre-configured YubiKeys to markets like the EU and APJ, where regulatory pressures for phishing-resistant authentication are intensifying.”

Seamless user onboarding of YubiKeys with YubiKey as a Service

Rolling out phishing-resistant, passwordless security just got easier for all EU countries through the expansion of YubiKey as a Service. This innovative service provides enterprises with flexibility and simplifies the acquisition and fast roll out of phishing-resistant multi-factor authentication (MFA) with impactful cost savings. The Yubico Enrollment Suite, available exclusively through this service, now enables enterprises in these markets to accelerate passwordless adoption and seamless user onboarding with pre-configured keys to their users. This includes Yubico FIDO Pre-reg for factory-programmed, pre-registered keys as well as YubiEnroll client for in-person onboarding via Okta and Microsoft Entra ID – with more identity providers (IdPs) to follow.

Through these offerings, Yubico is aligning security with operational efficiency– helping organizations future-proof their workforce against evolving phishing threats.

Turnkey global delivery: YubiEnterprise Delivery

Getting hardware security keys into users’ hands – anywhere – is critical and needs to be fast and easy. As part of YubiKey as a Service, YubiEnterprise Delivery helps organizations achieve this by providing IT teams with powerful capabilities to easily manage the delivery of hardware security keys to users, while accelerating the adoption of strong authentication.

Additionally, organizations gain critical visibility into available inventory and consumption patterns of YubiKeys to ensure identification of any gaps in protection against phishing attacks. YubiEnterprise Delivery will continue to make it easy and flexible for enterprises to adopt phishing-resistant MFA and passwordless that stops account takeovers and credential phishing threats.

For more information on YubiKey as a Service and YubiEnterprise Delivery, visit yubico.com or contact our team today. For customers with a need to ship to more countries not currently on the supported list, reach out to your local Yubico representative here.

About Yubico

Yubico (NASDAQ STOCKHOLM: YUBICO), the inventor of the YubiKey, offers the gold standard for phishing-resistant multi-factor authentication (MFA), stopping account takeovers in their tracks and making secure login easy and available for everyone.

Since the company was founded in 2007, it has been a leader in setting global standards for secure access to computers, mobile devices, servers, browsers, and internet accounts. Yubico is a creator and core contributor to the FIDO2, WebAuthn, and FIDO Universal 2nd Factor (U2F) open authentication standards, and is a pioneer in delivering modern, hardware-based passkey authentication security at scale to customers in over 160 countries.

Yubico’s solutions enable passwordless logins using the most secure form of passkey technology. YubiKeys work out-of-the-box across hundreds of consumer and enterprise applications and services, delivering strong security with a fast and easy experience.

As part of its mission to make the internet more secure for everyone, Yubico donates YubiKeys to organizations helping at-risk individuals through the philanthropic initiative, Secure it Forward. The company is headquartered in Stockholm and Santa Clara, CA. For more information on Yubico, visit us at www.yubico.com.