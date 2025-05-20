Relation Insurance Services Acquires Engle and Associates Insurance Brokers

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Relation Insurance Services (“Relation”) acquired the assets of Engle and Associates Insurance Brokers (“Engle”). The transaction went into effect on May 1, 2025; terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“Our new partnership with Relation really elevates our business,” said Jayne Engle Allen Share

“Our new partnership with Relation really elevates our business,” said Jayne Engle Allen, owner of Engle and Associates. “Being able to offer the extensive bandwidth of resources, carrier relationships, and in-house specialties that Relation brings will allow us to provide more value, options, and expertise to our clientele. This partnership is a natural fit, and we’re excited to continue building meaningful relationships with our clients while offering even greater solutions to meet their needs.”

Engle and Associates, a family-owned business with over 45 years of experience, offers a full suite of insurance products, including commercial insurance, home and auto insurance, and life and health insurance. Their offices will continue to be led by owners Scott Engle and Jayne Engle Allen, who are committed to maintaining the personalized service their clients have come to trust. Now, as part of the Relation family, Engle and Associates will gain access to enhanced tools, technologies, and specialized expertise to better serve their community.

“Engle and Associates has over 45 years of industry knowledge and custom service dedicated to providing the right insurance protection for businesses and families in the San Luis Obispo market,” said Tim Hall, Chief Executive Officer of Relation. “Their understanding and specialization in business insurance, workers’ compensation insurance, specialty insurance, and personal insurance bring a wealth of knowledge to our team. We are thrilled to welcome Engle and Associates into the Relation family, and we look forward to supporting their continued success.”

The partnership underscores Relation’s commitment to fostering strong relationships with local agencies and communities. By combining Relation’s national footprint with Engle and Associates’ local expertise, the partnership aims to deliver tailored solutions that meet the unique needs of businesses and families in the region.

About Relation’s Mergers & Acquisitions

Relation Insurance Services is actively seeking partnerships to expand its offerings, industry expertise, and geographic footprint. Relation offers a seat at the table to insurance entrepreneurs with equity ownership opportunities and a people-first approach that optimizes outcomes for employees and clients. For more information on joining the Relation family of brands, visit www.relationinsurance.com/partner-with-us.

About Relation Insurance Services, Inc.

Relation Insurance Services is an insurance brokerage that offers superior risk management and benefits consulting services across the United States. It is ranked by Insurance Journal within the top 25 largest agencies in the country by revenue and has approximately 1,350 employees across more than 100+ locations nationwide. Relation is a privately held corporation backed by Aquiline Capital Partners, a private equity firm based in New York and London investing in businesses globally across financial services and technology. Visit: www.relationinsurance.com for more information.