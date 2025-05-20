Comcast Advertising Introduces New AI Platform to Help Small and Local Businesses Create Cost Effective Commercials in Minutes

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Comcast Advertising, the advertising division of Comcast, announced a brand-new AI creative platform that gives brands an easy way to build TV-grade ads to reach audiences across the premium TV ecosystem. This platform is powered by a partnership with Waymark, a pioneer in using artificial intelligence to scale up video production. With this platform, advertisers can quickly build creative without the time or cost usually associated with TV commercial production.

“Making media buying easy and impactful is a core mission across Comcast Advertising’s portfolio,” says Dawn Williamson, Chief Revenue Officer, Media Solutions. “Thanks to our Waymark partnership, we are excited to extend this mission directly to our Media Solutions offering. Advertisers now have a fast and affordable way to build TV-ready ads for delivery across news, entertainment, live sports, and other premium video destinations.”

TV advertising is one of the most effective ways to reach massive audiences, but brands often cite the time and cost of commercial production as their biggest obstacle to investing in TV ads. By simply entering the brand’s website, the platform will scan the web and generate a commercial that can be adjusted in a variety of ways including messaging, graphics, voiceover styles, and even language, to create the perfect ad. In addition, brands can create seasonable varieties or tailored ads for new audience segments by modifying existing creative via this platform, giving them flexibility like never before.

“Our collaboration with Comcast Advertising's Media Solutions marks a major leap forward in using AI technology to enhance accessibility and drive the evolution of TV advertising. AI is helping advertisers reach new potential, and the ability to create effective, high-quality video ads in minutes is a powerful shift. Combined with access to premium inventory, it gives businesses of all sizes the creative edge they need to compete on TV,” says Hayden Gilmer, Vice President of Revenue, Waymark.

In the short time since this solution has been made available to Comcast Advertising advertisers, thousands of new video creatives have been built for advertisers, many of whom are new to multi-screen TV.

“The process was insanely easy, and the finished product was better than anything I could have done. The ad that the AI tool put together was great at drawing your attention without going overboard,” says Melissa Cowan, Head of Marketing and Advertising at Metal Roofing Supply in Little Rock, Arkansas.

"At MD Contractors, Fences, Decks & Patios, our mission is to build the outdoor oasis of your dreams," say owners Jairo and Josselin at MD Contractors, Fences, Decks & Patios LLC. "Being able to illustrate what we can offer clients is crucial to our business, so being able to easily build TV ads with Comcast has been a gamechanger for us."

"When we opened a new store location, we wanted to get the news to as many people as possible but the time and investment to make a commercial made TV felt out of reach," says Bill Gray, Owner at Atlantic Coast Appliance. "Comcast made it so easy for us and we were airing in market before we knew it, and can't wait to do more."

Waymark was introduced to Comcast through LIFT Labs, a Comcast NBCUniversal program that connects strategically relevant startups with internal teams to explore partnerships that inform strategy, impact operations, and transform products and experiences.

This new platform launches as Comcast Advertising recently introduced a new Media Solutions team focused on amplifying and simplifying advertiser’s access to the performance power of Comcast media assets. The Media Solutions team will offer one point of entry for our expanded set of advertising assets, so whether local or national, traditional TV, streaming, or multiscreen, buyers can select specific media or bundle them to find the right solution for their businesses.

About Comcast Advertising

Comcast Advertising is the advertising division of Comcast. As a global leader in media, technology and advertising, the company fosters powerful connections between brands and their audiences as well as among publishers, distributors, MVPDs, agencies and other industry players. Comcast Advertising's Media Solutions team provides a streamlined way for advertisers to build brand relevancy and sustainable business outcomes through multiscreen TV advertising campaigns--powered by the media, data and technology assets of Comcast. FreeWheel, its media and technology arm, provides the technology, data enablement and convergent marketplaces required to ensure buyers and sellers can transact across all screens, data types and sales channels, in order to ensure the ultimate goal – results for marketers. And, Comcast Advertising’s Universal Ads enables brands of any size to seamlessly create, buy, and measure ads across premium video directly from top publishers with no fees. Comcast Advertising, along with NBCUniversal and Sky, is part of the Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA).

Visit http://comcastadvertising.com/ to learn more.

About Waymark:

Waymark, named one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S. by the Financial Times is revolutionizing professional video production through creative AI. By combining multiple generative AI models, the tech startup has developed an end-to-end video creation platform that allows anyone to produce ready-to-air commercials suitable for TV, streaming, and digital platforms. Waymark serves a diverse clientele, from small agencies to leading media enterprises, empowering them to create stunning, agency-quality commercials. https://waymark.com