MindBridge Integrates with Microsoft Fabric for Faster Financial Insights

OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MindBridge, the leader in AI-powered financial decision intelligence, today announced its integration with Microsoft Fabric. The MindBridge AI platform uniquely enables finance leaders to “see the unseen” by analyzing every transaction in real time to uncover risks, errors, and opportunities for optimization. By integrating with Microsoft Fabric, organizations are now able to move financial data into MindBridge automatically and securely. The result is continuous, actionable intelligence that powers faster, more confident decision-making across the enterprise.

“Today’s finance teams face growing pressure,” said Robin Grosset, Chief Technology Officer at MindBridge. “Data is scattered across systems, reporting is reactive, and the demand for transparency is higher than ever. MindBridge’s integration with Microsoft Fabric gives CFOs and finance leaders greater control over their data, delivering risk scores and analytics that reveal deeper insights and support smarter, more informed decisions.”

Key Benefits of the Integration

Easy to implement - MindBridge fits seamlessly into the existing data environment, enabling analysis across business units with minimal burden on operational systems or IT resources.

- MindBridge fits seamlessly into the existing data environment, enabling analysis across business units with minimal burden on operational systems or IT resources. Fast, relevant insights - Implementation is fast, secure, and aligns with current architecture and access controls. Users gain real-time analysis of every transaction, for quicker, more informed decision making.

- Implementation is fast, secure, and aligns with current architecture and access controls. Users gain real-time analysis of every transaction, for quicker, more informed decision making. Full control over data - Teams retain full control over when and how financial data is shared with MindBridge. Analysis can be scheduled, automated, or manually triggered to align with internal governance and compliance standards.

- Teams retain full control over when and how financial data is shared with MindBridge. Analysis can be scheduled, automated, or manually triggered to align with internal governance and compliance standards. Stronger, AI-powered, internal controls – This MindBridge integration allows for automated configuration, execution, and results retrieval, embedding risk analytics directly into existing workflows. Designed with enterprise-grade security, MindBridge supports safe system-to-system interactions, identifying issues early, before they become problems, helping businesses stay compliant and protected.

– This MindBridge integration allows for automated configuration, execution, and results retrieval, embedding risk analytics directly into existing workflows. Designed with enterprise-grade security, MindBridge supports safe system-to-system interactions, identifying issues early, before they become problems, helping businesses stay compliant and protected. Seamless Power BI integration for risk-aware reporting – MindBridge connects directly into Power BI through Microsoft Fabric, enabling teams to augment existing dashboards with AI-driven risk insights or generate custom visualizations that spotlight high-risk transactions and financial anomalies.

The integration with Microsoft Fabric is a key part of MindBridge’s broader strategy to deliver frictionless financial decision intelligence across enterprise environments. With this integration, Microsoft Fabric customers can easily access financial data and analytics, helping them create a more efficient, connected, and intelligent financial ecosystem.

About MindBridge Analytics Inc.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, MindBridge is the global leader in AI-driven financial decision intelligence. MindBridge empowers finance professionals to detect anomalies and manage risk for vast amounts of data with unimagined precision. Analyzing all financial transactional data, all the time, MindBridge enables companies to identify and manage risk across the enterprise through the lens of the auditor, regulator, and bespoke financial controls. Financial leaders rely on MindBridge’s proven, innovative AI to uncover risk and drive proactive financial oversight. Learn more at mindbridge.ai.