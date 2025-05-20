Red Hat and Oracle Extend Collaboration to Accelerate Hybrid Cloud Transformation

BOSTON - RED HAT SUMMIT--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Red Hat, the world’s leading provider of open source solutions, and Oracle today announced an expanded collaboration to break down barriers to hybrid cloud adoption. This latest joint effort delivers a more consistent, cloud-native foundation that is critical for next-generation workloads including AI by bringing Red Hat Enterprise Linux and Red Hat OpenShift support to more deployment options on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), including government, sovereign, and distributed cloud services.

According to Gartner®: “Gartner predicts that 90% of organizations will adopt a hybrid cloud approach through 2027, and the most urgent GenAI challenge necessary to address over the next year will be data synchronization across the hybrid cloud environment.”1 This makes the seamless availability of critical software across hybrid cloud environments a paramount need. Red Hat and Oracle are proactively meeting this need by strengthening their support and validation for the foundational technologies that will help empower IT teams both today and in the AI-driven future.

Red Hat hybrid cloud enhancements for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

Red Hat Enterprise Linux and Red Hat OpenShift on OCI now offer a comprehensive range of validated configurations. This extends their reach into even the most sensitive and regulated computing environments, including high-security government clouds and sovereign deployments adhering to specific regional mandates.

The expanded choice in OCI options for Red Hat OpenShift follows similar growth for Red Hat Enterprise Linux on OCI. Red Hat OpenShift is now certified to run on OCI Roving Edge Infrastructure, Oracle Compute Cloud@Customer and Oracle Private Cloud Appliance.

Additionally, OCI customers can now use Red Hat Enterprise Linux on both OCI Dedicated Region Cloud and Oracle Alloy. Both environments deliver OCI’s 200+ AI and cloud services in a customer’s own datacenters. With Oracle Alloy, customers can become cloud providers by reselling OCI services to their end users.

As part of the companies’ continued collaboration, Red Hat OpenShift AI is now supported on OCI, expanding the choices available to organizations building and scaling AI-powered applications. This support has been specifically validated on OCI’s NVIDIA A100 and H100 GPU shapes, enabling high-performance model training and inference for demanding AI/ML workloads.

Oracle software: Now validated for Red Hat OpenShift

Oracle is now actively validating key applications and software, including Oracle WebLogic Server, to run seamlessly on Red Hat OpenShift containers. This commitment delivers a jointly supported, premium customer experience that empowers users to harness the full potential of Oracle software on the flexibility, scalability and power of Red Hat OpenShift running on premises or in the cloud.

In addition, the newly validated Oracle Cloud Scale Monetization portfolio on Red Hat OpenShift offers a significant advantage to communications service providers (CSPs). By deploying this pre-integrated billing and revenue management portfolio on Red Hat OpenShift, CSPs can gain greater infrastructure flexibility for comprehensive, unified business support systems.

Red Hat and Oracle Database: Continuing the collaboration

Oracle Database, including Oracle Real Application Clusters (RAC), remains certified on Red Hat Enterprise Linux. In addition, Red Hat has initiated a validation effort for Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization to better support Oracle Database customers on this evolving platform. As part of this initiative, Red Hat will review supported and commonly used on-premises configurations and provide guidance on how to deploy Oracle Database, including Oracle RAC where applicable, on OpenShift Virtualization.

