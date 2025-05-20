Kering Eyewear Partners With Google to Develop Smart Glasses

MILAN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kering Eyewear today announced a partnership with Google for the development of AI-powered glasses with Android XR, combining cutting-edge design, intelligent features, and human-centric technology in one device.

The collaboration marks a new chapter in design smart glasses as it will leverage the undisputed high-end eyewear expertise of Kering Eyewear and Google’s revolutionary technological innovations within extended reality.

Aimed at seamlessly integrating into everyday life, the smart eyewear will feature intuitive, personalized AI-driven functions enabling users to engage with their environment in new and meaningful ways. From smart interaction to contextual awareness, every detail will be crafted to deliver a forward-looking experience, all while elevating beauty, style, and wearability.

Roberto Vedovotto, Founder, President, and CEO of Kering Eyewear, stated: “We are honored to share the values of innovation and forward thinking with Google, and we are proud to partner with them to explore new horizons for the future development of our company. Together, we are shaping a product that people will want to wear: a pair of masterfully designed, high-quality, stylish glasses that unlock the potential of artificial intelligence, while redefining the way of interacting with both the real and virtual worlds.”

“We've always believed in blending cutting-edge technology with great user experiences,” said Shahram Izadi, GM and VP of XR at Google. “Integrating our immersive XR platform with Kering Eyewear’s iconic styles will give consumers the fashion and function to get the most out of Android XR.”

About Kering Eyewear

Kering Eyewear is part of Kering, a global Luxury group that develops a series of renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather Goods, and Jewelry.

Founded in 2014, Kering Eyewear is the most relevant player in the Luxury Eyewear market segment. The Company designs, develops and distributes eyewear for a complete and well-balanced portfolio of 14 brands including Gucci, Cartier, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Chloé, Alexander McQueen, Montblanc, Dunhill, Alaïa, and Puma, together with its proprietary brands LINDBERG, Maui Jim, and Zeal Optics.