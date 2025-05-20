Glean Delivers AI Agents and Enterprise Search to On-Premises Environments, in Collaboration with Dell Technologies

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Glean:GO -- Work AI leader Glean today announced a strategic collaboration with Dell Technologies to deliver the first on-premises deployment architecture for Glean’s Work AI platform. Running on trusted Dell AI Factory infrastructure, the collaboration will enable enterprises to securely deploy Glean’s enterprise search and AI agents within their own data centers, combining the security of on-premises deployment with the agility and scale typically reserved for SaaS.

AI has become a competitive imperative, with enterprises racing to use intelligent assistants and agents to unlock efficiency. However, as demand for AI accelerates, enterprises - especially those in highly regulated sectors like healthcare and financial services - are seeking trusted, compliant solutions that take advantage of their investment in secure, on-prem infrastructure.

Glean and Dell are addressing that need by combining the power of Glean’s Work AI platform with the Dell AI Factory approach. Dell, a leading provider of AI infrastructure1, offers one of the industry’s most comprehensive AI portfolios designed for deployments across client devices, data centers, edge locations, and clouds2. Combining Dell’s expertise in AI infrastructure, data protection, and cyber resilience with Glean's proven expertise in enterprise search and horizontal agents, gives organizations a secure, scalable foundation for AI.

Today’s announcement will bring that capability on-premises, expanding Glean’s commitment to openness and security. With a strong track record of delivering enterprise-grade protection through its single-tenant cloud offering, Glean now gives customers even greater flexibility in how they deploy, without compromising trust, privacy, or performance.

Full control and compliance for enterprise AI deployments: Enterprises will be able to run Glean’s Work AI platform, previously available only in multiple cloud providers, on Dell infrastructure, enabling SaaS-like speed, agility, and scalability within private, on-premises environments.

Enterprises will be able to run Glean’s Work AI platform, previously available only in multiple cloud providers, on Dell infrastructure, enabling SaaS-like speed, agility, and scalability within private, on-premises environments. Accelerate impact with turnkey AI systems : The Glean and Dell solution will enable rapid deployment of enterprise search and AI agents, helping teams streamline workflows, automate tasks, and realize value faster.

: The Glean and Dell solution will enable rapid deployment of enterprise search and AI agents, helping teams streamline workflows, automate tasks, and realize value faster. A trusted path to AI at scale for regulated industries: Glean on-premise will give customers full visibility and control over their data for AI while meeting strict regulatory and privacy standards. Enterprises can confidently deploy Glean horizontally across their organization, knowing that their data is safe and secure.

“We’ve seen firsthand how Glean’s AI platform accelerates access to critical company knowledge, helping our teams move faster, personalize outreach, and close deals more efficiently. We’re proud to be the first partner bringing that capability on-premises, so our joint customers can achieve the same impact with the added control, security, and flexibility of their own on-premises environment.” – Jeff Clarke, Vice Chairman and Chief Operating Officer, Dell Technologies.

“With Glean’s platform now delivering over 100 million agent actions each year, we know what it takes to make AI work at scale. By collaborating with Dell Technologies, we’re working to bring that power on-premises to give enterprises the control, security, and performance they need to unlock real value from AI.” – Arvind Jain, Founder & CEO, Glean.

About Glean

Glean is the Work AI platform that helps everyone work smarter with AI. Glean Assistant gives every employee a powerful enterprise AI assistant that connects to and understands company data and internet data, and Glean Agents empowers everyone to create, use, and manage AI agents using natural language. Powered by Glean’s search and agentic reasoning engine, Glean’s agents automate work across the organization at scale, while ensuring permissions enforcement, full referenceability, governance, and security. With over 100 connectors, LLM choice, APIs for customization, and no need for costly professional services, Glean delivers scalable, turnkey implementation of a complex AI ecosystem on one centralized platform.

Gartner Cool Vendors for Digital Workplace Applications, 2024

1 IDC Semiannual Artificial Intelligence Infrastructure Tracker, 2024H1 (Feb 2025).

2 Based on Dell analysis, July 2024. Dell offers solutions with NVIDIA hardware and software engineered to support AI workloads from PCs with AI-powered features and workstations to Servers for High-performance Computing, Data Storage, Cloud Native Software-Defined Infrastructure, Networking Switches, Data Protection, HCI and Services.