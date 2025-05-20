The Knickerbocker Hotel Selects ROH to Modernize Payments Processes and Streamline Group Booking Operations

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ROH, the hospitality industry’s first payments management platform that unlocks hotel profitability, today announced that The Knickerbocker Hotel, a The Leading Hotels of the World property that’s operated by Highgate and owned by RLJ Lodging Trust, has selected ROH to transform the full lifecycle of payments and create strategic, operationally-sound processes for each piece of the payments journey. With ROH, The Knickerbocker alleviates the operational burden of manually chasing contracts, deposits and credit card authorizations that can lead to late or missed payments as well as missed documentation that should be tethered to each booking. Compliant, automated workflows free up team members’ time for converting new sales as well as expanding the opportunities with existing customers.

The Knickerbocker team understands that simply having a piece of technology to run transactions is not the same as having a payments platform in place. Share

"Driving long-term profitability in hospitality requires a fresh approach to technology—especially in payments, where complexity and fragmentation have historically slowed progress," said Jess Conroy, CEO and Founder of ROH. "The Knickerbocker team understands that simply having a piece of technology to run transactions is not the same as having a payments platform in place. With ROH, they have the structure, visibility and automation needed to create true operational alignment and unlock lasting efficiency. This partnership reflects The Knickerbocker's continued innovation, blending classic luxury with modern service, reinforcing its commitment to operational excellence while empowering staff to focus on driving sales and creating memorable experiences that define this iconic property."

ROH's payment technology transforms hotel operations with streamlined processes that enhance PCI compliance. The platform creates effortless coordination between sales and finance teams managing sophisticated group bookings with complex deposit schedules by automating payment processes that previously required manual oversight. This purpose-built solution drives greater efficiency across properties, ensures faster payments and creates a more seamless experience for both staff and guests throughout the payment lifecycle returning time to drive up conversions.

The Knickerbocker is a landmark destination in the heart of New York City, offering over 7,800 square feet of flexible indoor and outdoor space with distinguished views of Times Square. From intimate gatherings to large business meetings, The Knickerbocker transforms every gathering into an imaginative and unforgettable experience.

If you’re interested in learning more about how ROH can unlock profitability for your hotels, please email sales@roh.co.

About ROH

ROH is the hospitality industry’s first payments management platform that unlocks profitability. ROH drives conversions, increases revenue and provides real-time data and insights for large hospitality groups, asset owners and their brands that collectively manage over $4T in Gross Payment Volume (GPV).

ROH is quickly becoming an indispensable partner to forward-thinking hospitality groups including Loews Hotels & Co, Crescent Hotels & Resorts, Marriott International, Auberge Resorts Collection, Noble House Hotels & Resorts and Evolution Hospitality. The company is proudly backed by investors including Highgate Technology Ventures, Acrew Capital, 1Sharpe Ventures, Founders Fund, Moore Specialty Credit, Correlation Ventures, SilverCircle, Cleo Capital and GMO VenturePartners.