Credo Launches PILOT a Diagnostic and Analytics Software Platform, Enhancing Link Reliability and Performance Across High-Speed Connectivity Solutions

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (Credo) (Nasdaq: CRDO), an innovator in providing secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved reliability and energy efficiency, today introduced PILOT, its proprietary Predictive Integrity, Link Optimization, and Telemetry platform. Designed to support a full suite of Credo connectivity offerings —including SerDes IP, retimer ICs, and system-level Active Electrical Cables (AEC)—PILOT delivers advanced diagnostic and analytic capabilities along with mission mode telemetry establishing a new benchmark for link reliability and uptime stability.

Engineered for the rigorous performance demands of hyperscale data centers, AI clusters, and cloud-scale infrastructure, PILOT empowers network administrators to detect, diagnose, and resolve signal degradation before it impacts workloads. Share

Engineered for the rigorous performance demands of hyperscale data centers, AI clusters, and cloud-scale infrastructure, PILOT empowers network administrators to detect, diagnose, and resolve signal degradation before it impacts workloads—dramatically reducing link flaps and minimizing costly system maintenance and down-time.

“PILOT is a major step forward in intelligent connectivity,” said Bill Brennan, CEO of Credo. “By combining advanced telemetry with system-level debug tools, we’re enabling our customers to maintain high-performance, low-power links at scale—minimizing the risk of unexpected link failures or flapping that can disrupt AI workloads and cloud services.”

Key Features of PILOT:

Real-Time Link Integrity Monitoring: Includes received eye quality, signal to noise ratio, average and burst error rates on a per lane basis to detect subtle degradations before they trigger link instability.

Minimized Link Flaps: Actively monitors and maintains consistent link health across SerDes, retimers, and AECs—reducing intermittent disconnects that can throttle throughput.

Predictive Diagnostics: In conjunction with our customers’ telemetry systems, AI-powered analytics forecast potential failures, enabling preemptive intervention during maintenance windows to reduce system downtime.

Intuitive Debug Environment: Rich GUI to examine logged telemetry, initiate trace capture and adjust performance metrics in real time.

Secure, Customizable Architecture: Provides advanced security features, open APIs, optional secure boot and encrypted attestation reports to support a zero-trust security model.

PILOT is now available for evaluation on Credo’s PCIe retimers and will roll out across Credo’s SerDes, retimers and system level AECs over the coming quarters. Early-access customers report best-in-class usability, faster deployment and improved consistency in dense rack-scale environments.

To learn more or schedule a demo, visit www.credosemi.com/PILOT or email sales@credosemi.com.

About Credo

Credo’s mission is to advance high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver optimized performance, reliability, energy efficiency, and security for the next generation of AI driven applications, cloud computing, and hyperscale networks. Optimized for both optical and electrical applications, our solutions support port speeds up to 1.6Tb. At the core of our technology is our proprietary Serializer/Deserializer (SerDes) IP. Our diverse solutions portfolio includes system-level products such as Active Electrical Cables (AECs), a range of Integrated Circuits, including Retimers, Optical DSPs, SerDes chiplets, and SerDes IP Licensing.

For more information, please visit https://www.credosemi.com. Follow Credo on LinkedIn.

Credo and the Credo logo are registered trademarks of Credo Technology Group Limited in the United States and other jurisdictions. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.