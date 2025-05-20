Glean Partners with Snowflake to Empower Both Users and Agents with Structured Data Insights

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Glean:GO -- Work AI leader Glean today announced a strategic collaboration with Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company, to simplify and accelerate structured data analysis for enterprises. Through this collaboration, Glean now integrates directly with Snowflake Cortex Analyst, enabling users and agents to query structured data stored in their Snowflake environment directly from Glean using natural language or SQL. By combining Snowflake Cortex Analyst’s industry-leading text-to-SQL capabilities to derive insights and take access across structured data, with the hundreds of workplace applications and documents within Glean, the integration delivers a unified, context-rich workflow that helps employees find, understand, and act on information with greater speed and confidence.

Today, many enterprises face a growing gap between data availability and data usability. While the volume of structured and unstructured data continues to surge, it often remains inaccessible to the majority of employees, blocked by technical barriers such as SQL expertise and fragmented data silos. Business users are often forced to rely on technical teams for data access or to make decisions without a full view of the facts, ultimately slowing agility and stalling innovation.

Through this collaboration, joint customers benefit from:

Immediate access to Snowflake insights: Powered by Cortex Analyst’s state-of-the-art text-to-SQL capabilities, any employee can now query structured Snowflake data directly in Glean using natural language - no SQL expertise required.

Powered by Cortex Analyst’s state-of-the-art text-to-SQL capabilities, any employee can now query structured Snowflake data directly in Glean using natural language - no SQL expertise required. Complete context from all enterprise data: Glean combines structured insights from Snowflake with unstructured content from platforms like Gmail, Google Drive, Jira, and Slack, delivering complete answers across all connected systems.

Glean combines structured insights from Snowflake with unstructured content from platforms like Gmail, Google Drive, Jira, and Slack, delivering complete answers across all connected systems. Faster, smarter decision-making: By accelerating time-to-insight from days to minutes, Glean and Snowflake empower teams across sales, marketing, support, and engineering to move faster and drive better business outcomes.

By accelerating time-to-insight from days to minutes, Glean and Snowflake empower teams across sales, marketing, support, and engineering to move faster and drive better business outcomes. Automated insights in business processes: Glean agents can also query structured data from Snowflake in any agentic step, enabling the creation of complex analysis workflows.

Glean’s integration with Cortex Analyst further empowers users to unlock enterprise knowledge, providing an open agent platform, and enables organizations to harness structured data as easily as unstructured information within Glean.

"We believe every employee should be able to ask a question and get an answer - no technical skills required, no time lost waiting - regardless of where that data lives," said Tamar Yehoshua, President Product & Technology, Glean. "With our support for Snowflake Cortex Analyst, we’re working with Snowflake to close the gap between data and decisions, empowering organizations to work smarter, faster, and with full context."

"At Snowflake, we believe AI should be easy, efficient, and trusted," said Baris Gultekin, Head of AI, Snowflake. "By partnering with Glean, we’re making it even easier for joint customers to harness the power of their structured data, and providing more choice and flexibility around how and where they use Cortex Analyst to unlock business insights."

About Glean

Glean is the Work AI platform that helps everyone work smarter with AI. Glean Assistant gives every employee a powerful enterprise AI assistant that connects to and understands company data and internet data, and Glean Agents empowers everyone to create, use, and manage AI agents using natural language. Powered by Glean’s search and agentic reasoning engine, Glean’s agents automate work across the organization at scale, while ensuring permissions enforcement, full referenceability, governance, and security. With over 100 connectors, LLM choice, APIs for customization, and no need for costly professional services, Glean delivers scalable, turnkey implementation of a complex AI ecosystem on one centralized platform.

