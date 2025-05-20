Predictmedix AI and Pacific Mechatronics Announce Strategic Commercial Alliance to Rapidly Scale AI Health Screening Across Asia-Pacific Defence Sector

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Predictmedix AI Inc. (CSE: PMED) (OTC: PMEDF) (FRA: 3QP) (“Predictmedix” or the “Company”), a leader in AI-powered health and safety technology, is proud to announce a high-impact strategic alliance with Pacific Mechatronics Pvt. Ltd., a premier systems integrator with deep-rooted access to Asia-Pacific’s defence, aerospace, and national security ecosystems. This collaboration marks a major commercialization milestone—launching Predictmedix’s AI-driven Smart Health Stations into one of the world’s fastest-growing defence markets.

This partnership positions Predictmedix AI for immediate and scalable revenue opportunities across key Asia-Pacific regions including Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Vietnam, where defence and border agencies are rapidly modernizing operational health protocols.

"This is an important milestone," said Dr. Rahul Kushwah, COO of Predictmedix. “Asia-Pacific’s defence and critical infrastructure sectors are actively investing in future-ready health systems. Through Pacific Mechatronics, we gain immediate access to top-tier government and military buyers.”

Unlocking a New Frontier in Military-Grade Health Intelligence

Predictmedix’s Smart Health AI Stations offer a fully automated, contactless health screening solution that uses AI and multispectral imaging to detect signs of fatigue, infectious diseases, cognitive impairment, and mental health anomalies—in seconds. Built for rugged, high-security use cases, the solution is primed for deployment at border control zones, military installations, naval docks, and air command units.

"We see Smart Health AI as a future-forward solution that complements our core defence offerings,” said Prashant Deshpande, Director at Pacific Mechatronics. “Through this partnership, we aim to introduce AI health screening as a standard layer of operational security across Asia-Pacific’s evolving defence landscape."

Commercial Acceleration Through Embedded Market Access

Pacific Mechatronics, known for delivering complex automation, surveillance, and electronics solutions to defence ministries and aerospace primes, will lead the deployment, integration, and ongoing support of Predictmedix’s Smart Health AI Stations. This not only ensures seamless execution but also embeds Predictmedix directly into the procurement pipelines of some of Asia’s most influential defence programs.

Key Commercial Benefits for Predictmedix AI:

Market Penetration: Partnership provides Predictmedix with embedded access to Asia-Pacific defence buyers, accelerating commercialization without long sales cycles.

Recurring Revenue Streams: Smart Health AI Stations enable high-margin, subscription-based income through licenses, maintenance, and upgrades.

First-Mover Advantage: Predictmedix is positioned to lead a critical, underserved niche—AI-powered health screening for defence and security sectors.

Scalable Growth with Low CapEx: Pacific Mechatronics handles deployment and integration, allowing rapid expansion across multiple countries with minimal internal overhead.

A Launchpad for Global Expansion

While North America remains Predictmedix’s core focus, this Asia-Pacific expansion represents a parallel track to drive aggressive commercialization in a region undergoing rapid digital and military transformation.

“This is not just a tech collaboration—it’s a gateway to long-term strategic positioning, and significant market visibility,” added Dr. Kushwah. “We’re entering a commercialization phase where global partnerships like this will define the next wave of our growth.”

As global defence forces face rising health security challenges, Predictmedix and Pacific Mechatronics are positioned to transform personnel health management through contactless, real-time AI-powered screening solutions.

Details of the company’s recent product validations, pilot programs, and strategic partnerships can be found in earlier press releases available at: https://predictmedix.com/press-releases/.

About Predictmedix AI Inc.

Predictmedix AI Inc. (CSE: PMED) (OTC: PMEDF) (FRA:3QP) is an emerging provider of rapid health screening and remote patient care solutions globally. The Company’s Safe Entry Stations – powered by a proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) – use multispectral cameras to analyze physiological data patterns and predict a variety of health issues including 19 physiological vital parameters, impairment by drugs or alcohol, fatigue, or various mental illnesses. Predictmedix AI’s proprietary remote patient care platform empowers medical professionals with a suite of AI-powered tools to improve patient health outcomes. To learn more, please visit our website at www.Predictmedix.com or follow us on Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information based on current expectations. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results of the Company. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management’s reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be correct. We assume no responsibility to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. The Company’s securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or applicable state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or “U.S. Persons”, as such term is defined in Regulations under the U.S. Securities Act, absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any Page 4 of 4 future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein, such as, but not limited to dependence on obtaining regulatory approvals; the ability to obtain intellectual property rights related to its technology; limited operating history; general business, economic, competitive, political, regulatory and social uncertainties, and in particular, uncertainties related to COVID-19; risks related to factors beyond the control of the Company, including risks related to COVID-19; risks related to the Company’s shares, including price volatility due to events that may or may not be within such party’s control; reliance on management; and the emergency of additional competitors in the industry.

All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except required by law.

Disclaimer: The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to diagnose, eliminate, cure or contain the COVID-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time.

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED NOR DOES IT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.