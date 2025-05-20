RISE Robotics Awarded U.S. Army Phase I Contract to Explore Advanced Collapsible Lightweight Crane Technology

SOMERVILLE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RISE Robotics, a leader in next-generation actuation technologies, today announced it has been awarded a Phase I Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract from the U.S. Army to explore the feasibility of developing collapsible, ultra-lightweight cranes for rapid deployment in resource-constrained and expeditionary environments.

The eight-month, $250,000 contract is sponsored by Letterkenny Army Depot and was awarded under the Army’s Mobile Sustainment Tools Open Topic (A244-P056). The effort aims to evaluate how RISE’s proprietary Beltdraulic™ actuation system can be leveraged to develop portable structural systems that are easy to transport, quick to assemble, and capable of withstanding harsh conditions.

“This effort reflects the Army’s growing focus on enabling rapid mobility and logistical efficiency in the field,” said Tom Phelps, COO of RISE Robotics. “With this Phase I award, we’re excited to explore how our Beltdraulic technology can address critical operational gaps through lighter, more agile lifting equipment.”

The Phase I work builds on RISE’s proven track record of delivering defense-grade lifting systems. RISE previously completed a Phase III production contract with the U.S. Air Force for the Common Lifting Device (CLD), a compact, electronic-free lift system developed to support the MC-130J Silent Knight Radar program. The CLD features a lift capacity of 200 pounds, a maximum lift height of 11 feet 10 inches, and a total system weight of just 215 pounds, all within a 6'X3'X3" footprint. Its successful transition to production highlights RISE’s ability to deliver innovative, field-deployable solutions at scale.

Under this new Army contract, RISE will investigate how its CLD platform and Beltdraulic architecture can be adapted to meet Army-specific needs. This includes exploring structural modifications, such as moving boom-type crane arms, evaluating the use of larger wheels for off-road mobility, and developing design variants for lower-profile lifting use cases. RISE team members will engage directly with Army personnel to gather operational insights and define mission-driven requirements for future development.

The Phase I effort will include demonstrating CLD capabilities to Army stakeholders, developing a tailored requirements document based on end-user feedback, and a roadmap identifying high-impact Army applications for a next-generation collapsible crane. The outcome will help shape a potential Phase II program to deliver a prototype that meets expeditionary mission requirements.

For more information about RISE Robotics and its advanced lifting technologies, visit www.riserobotics.com.

About RISE Robotics:

RISE Robotics is transforming industrial actuation with Beltdraulic™, a fluid-free linear actuator technology that delivers hydraulic-like power without the disadvantages. Using a belt-and-pulley system instead of oil, Beltdraulic enhances mission readiness by cutting fuel consumption (and associated logistical costs) in half, eliminating exposure of personnel to pollutants, and significantly reducing maintenance and manpower requirements.

RISE is a Reg CF company, allowing both accredited and non-accredited investors to own a piece of its innovative technology through Wefunder.