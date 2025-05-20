Rivian and Samsara Partner to Streamline Electric Fleet Management

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Samsara Inc. ("Samsara") (NYSE: IOT), the pioneer of the Connected Operations® Platform, and Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN), American all-electric vehicle manufacturer, today announced a collaboration designed to simplify the complexities of electric fleet management. With this new integration, Samsara customers can now access data on Rivian vehicles in their fleet on the Samsara Platform.

This collaboration addresses the evolving needs of businesses managing diverse fleets, including the growing adoption of Rivian Commercial Vans. By integrating directly with Rivian’s platform, the partnership gives customers immediate visibility into essential vehicle management data such as GPS location, odometer readings, and state of charge.

“Samsara is committed to providing our customers with a unified platform that simplifies their operations and empowers them to make data-driven decisions,” said Tom McNeela, Vice President of Hardware Product Management at Samsara. “We are excited to partner with Rivian to streamline access to their vehicle data, enabling our customers to more effectively manage their electric fleets and accelerate the transition to sustainable transportation.”

Key benefits of this integration include:

Unified Data : Provides a single platform for viewing Rivian vehicle data alongside other fleet assets.

: Provides a single platform for viewing Rivian vehicle data alongside other fleet assets. Enhanced Visibility : Offers real-time insights into vehicle location, condition, and use.

: Offers real-time insights into vehicle location, condition, and use. Scalable Solution : Supports the management of both small and large fleets.

: Supports the management of both small and large fleets. Simplified Operations: Enables secure data access with immediate activation.

The integration provides a comprehensive view of vehicle operations, including location, speed, mileage, state of charge, and seatbelt usage. This rich data set is particularly valuable for optimizing operations in sectors such as last-mile delivery and rentals, where efficiency and sustainability are key factors for measuring profitability. By consolidating Rivian vehicle data within the Samsara platform, it eliminates the need for fleet managers to navigate multiple systems, saving time and resources.

“Rivian is focused on providing our commercial customers with solutions that make it easier to manage their fleets,” said Tom Solomon, Vice President of Business Development at Rivian. “Our collaboration with Samsara provides a streamlined approach to securely accessing vehicle data, empowering businesses to optimize their fleet operations and improve overall efficiency.”

Samsara’s integration with Rivian is now available to customers in the United States. To learn more, visit the Samsara App Marketplace.

About Samsara

Samsara (NYSE: IOT) is the pioneer of the Connected Operations® Platform, which enables organizations that depend on physical operations to harness Internet of Things (IoT) data to develop actionable insights and improve their operations. With tens of thousands of customers across North America and Europe, Samsara is a proud technology partner to the people who keep our global economy running, including the world’s leading organizations across construction, transportation and warehousing, field services, manufacturing, retail, logistics, and the public sector. The company's mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.

Samsara is a registered trademark of Samsara Inc. All other brand names, product names or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

About Rivian

Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) is an American automotive manufacturer that develops and builds category-defining electric vehicles and accessories. The company creates innovative and technologically advanced products that are designed to excel at work and play with the goal of accelerating the global transition to zero-emission transportation and energy. Rivian vehicles are built in the United States and are sold directly to consumer and commercial customers. The company provides a full suite of services that address the entire lifecycle of the vehicle and stay true to its mission to keep the world adventurous forever. Whether taking families on new adventures or electrifying fleets at scale, Rivian vehicles all share a common goal — preserving the natural world for generations to come. Learn more about the company, products, and careers at www.rivian.com.