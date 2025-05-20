Electronics Distributor BlueStar to Carry CyberPower Products

SHAKOPEE, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cyber Power Systems (USA), Inc., a leader in power protection and power management products, announced today that it has entered into a partnership with BlueStar, a Hebron, KY-based distributor of specialty B2B electronics. The partnership allows BlueStar resellers to purchase the full line of CyberPower power protection products for their customers.

We were also very interested to further expand our presence in the POS segment — a high-growth vertical for us — where BlueStar has a strong niche. Share

“We are excited to be on board after numerous requests from our own channel partners to join the BlueStar network; they were seeking CyberPower products to be distributed by BlueStar,” said Jason Halle, senior channel sales manager of distribution sales at CyberPower. “We were also very interested to further expand our presence in the POS segment — a high-growth vertical for us — where BlueStar has a strong niche.”

The retail POS vertical encompasses a range of equipment, including POS terminals, cash registers, self-serve kiosks, digital signage, and restaurant and hospitality systems. CyberPower primarily serves the category with a range of uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems product lines that include CyberPower PFC Sinewave, Intelligent LCD, and AVR UPS systems.

Halle added: “BlueStar has an exceptional reputation in the retail POS category for their responsiveness and breadth of products and services which makes the BlueStar-CyberPower partnership a complete win-win.”

“We are excited to bring CyberPower solutions to our customers,” said Dean Reverman, global vice president of marketing for BlueStar. “They have a strong product line trusted by many leading brands in the hospitality and retail sectors, not to mention healthcare and beyond. We look forward to growing our partnership and enabling our customers with the power management solution the industry demands.”

Value-added resellers (VARs) and other IT solution providers can begin purchasing CyberPower products immediately through BlueStar, provided they are an approved BlueStar reseller partner. To become a BlueStar reseller, apply at: https://www.bluestarinc.com/en-us/about-the-company/become-a-bluestar-reseller-partner. To become an authorized CyberPower partner and realize automatic discounts on CyberPower products and other partner benefits, visit: https://www.cyberpowersystems.com/partners/.

Note to editor: an image is available at https://marvel-b1-cdn.bc0a.com/f00000000057284/www.cyberpowersystems.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/BlueStar_Press_Release-April_2025-SOCIAL-v01.png

About Cyber Power Systems (USA), Inc.

CyberPower designs and manufactures uninterruptible power supply systems, power distribution units, surge protectors, remote management hardware, power management software, mobile chargers and connectivity products. The company serves customers in enterprise, corporate, government, education, healthcare and small office/home office environments. CyberPower products are available through authorized distributors and sold by value-added resellers, system integrators, managed service providers, select retailers, and online resellers. For more information, visit https://www.cyberpowersystems.com/.

About BlueStar

BlueStar is the leading global distributor of solutions-based Digital Identification, Mobility, Point-of-Sale, RFID, IoT, AI. AR, M2M, Digital Signage, Networking, Blockchain, and Security technology. BlueStar works exclusively with VARs to provide complete solutions, custom configuration offerings, business development, and marketing support. The company brings unequaled expertise to the market, offers award-winning technical support, and is an authorized service center for a growing number of manufacturers. BlueStar is the exclusive distributor for the In-a-Box™ Solutions Series, delivering hardware, software, and critical accessories all in one bundle with technology solutions across all verticals, as well as BlueStar’s HybridSaaS finance program to provide OPEX/subscription services for hardware, software, and service bundles. For more information, please contact BlueStar at 1-800-354-9776 or visit www.bluestarinc.com.