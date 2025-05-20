Granite Awarded First Phase of CMGC Contract in Alaska for Parks Highway Realignment

WATSONVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Granite (NYSE:GVA) has been awarded a Federally funded $54 million contract to build the first of two construction phases under a Construction Manager/General Contractor (CMGC) contract with the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities (DOT & PF).

This phase of the project involves the realignment of the Parks Highway from milepost 319 to 322, aimed to reduce sharp corners and improve traffic safety. Major work activities include 2.5 million cubic yards of onsite earthwork, 25,000 tons of asphalt paving, and implementation of a full traffic diversion. The project leverages all facets of Granite's equipment fleet, including a portable crusher and hot plant. The estimated construction contract value for the remaining segment is approximately $35 million.

“By employing the CMGC approach, the project team was able to identify and design a 'best for project' plan that ensures the most efficient use of funding,” said Ryan Moren, Granite Vice President of Regional Operations. “This project sets the standard for collaboration, teamwork and partnering through preconstruction, with DOT&PF, Michael Baker International (Designer), and Granite all actively contributing to an optimal design and successful contract award.”

Construction began May 1, 2025, and is estimated to be completed by September 2027.

