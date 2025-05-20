Cali Pass and Affirm partner to offer flexible payment options for ski passes and lift tickets

SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cali Pass, California’s premier multi-resort pass, today announced a new partnership with Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth. Through this partnership, Affirm’s transparent, flexible payment options are now available to purchase Cali Passes and lift tickets. This gives skiers and riders more choice in how they pay and plan for the season ahead, with access to 20 unique winter destinations.

Cali Pass customers can split purchases into interest-free biweekly payments or longer-term monthly payments—at checkout online by selecting Affirm, or in-store by scanning a QR code with their smartphone. Customers will always go through a quick eligibility check, and if approved, can choose a personalized plan and complete their purchase. Affirm ensures the total cost is clear, with no late or hidden fees—ever.

"At Cali Pass, we constantly seek to enhance our customer’s experience, making it as seamless and rewarding as possible," said John McColly, VP of Sales and Marketing. "Partnering with Affirm introduces greater payment flexibility for our customers, offering longer terms ideal for seasonal purchases and, crucially, no hidden fees. This aligns with our mutual commitment to a customer-first approach. Whether our customers are securing a pass early or planning a spontaneous trip, we provide options so they can focus on the snow.”

“We know ski season is a major highlight for many, and with Affirm, skiers and riders can now lock in their Cali Pass early and potentially pay it off before their first day on the mountain,” said Pat Suh, SVP of Revenue at Affirm. “That same flexibility applies to spontaneous single-day adventures—giving people the ability to spread the cost of a lift ticket over time and stick to their budgets. We're thrilled to partner with Cali Pass to make planning and paying for those eagerly anticipated snow days easier and more transparent than ever.”

Cali Pass joins over 358,000 retail partners, including leading brands across travel, gear and fashion like JD Sports, Amazon, StockX, Canada Goose, American Airlines, Priceline, and more.

About Cali Pass

The Cali Pass is your new pass to good times at California’s closest winter resorts. Unlock adventure at 20 unique destinations including 6 in California with 45,000+ vertical feet and 30,000+ skiable acres to explore. Benefits include discounts on food, retail, lodging, and more. Experience what winter was meant to be with the Cali Pass.

About Affirm

Affirm’s mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. By building a new kind of payment network—one based on trust, transparency, and putting people first—we empower millions of consumers to spend and save responsibly, and give thousands of businesses the tools to fuel growth. Unlike most credit cards and other pay-over-time options, we never charge any late or hidden fees. Follow Affirm on social media: LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | X.

Payment options through Affirm are subject to eligibility, and are provided by these lending partners: affirm.com/lenders. CA residents: Loans by Affirm Loan Services, LLC are made or arranged pursuant to California Finance Lender license 60DBO-111681.