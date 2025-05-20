SiFive Collaborates with Red Hat to Support Red Hat Enterprise Linux for RISC-V

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SiFive, the gold standard for RISC-V, today announced a collaboration with Red Hat, the world’s leading provider of enterprise open source solutions, to bring Red Hat Enterprise Linux support to the rapidly growing RISC-V community. Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 is available in developer preview on the SiFive HiFive PremierTM P550 platform.

The SiFive HiFive PremierTM P550 provides a proven, high-performance RISC-V CPU development platform. Adding support for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10, the latest version of the world’s leading enterprise Linux platform, enables developers to create, optimize, and release new applications for the next generation of enterprise servers and cloud infrastructure on the RISC-V architecture.

“Empowering the software developer community is an important part of realizing our vision to enable our partners to deliver systems with a meaningfully lower total cost of ownership than incumbent platforms,” said Ian Ferguson, VP, Vertical Markets at SiFive. “Delivering Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 developer preview on the popular SiFive HiFive Premier P550 provides a strong foundation to inspire the next generation of enterprise workloads and AI applications optimized for RISC-V.”

RISC-V provides enterprises and datacenter companies the flexibility needed to meet strict cost, power, and performance needs in the AI era. Both Red Hat and SiFive are active participants in the RISC-V Software Ecosystem (RISE) Project that is focused on optimizing open source software for deployment in RISC-V-based systems. SiFive’s high performance RISC-V technology is already being used by large organizations to meet compute-intensive AI and machine learning workloads in the datacenter.

“The continued adoption of open source and open standard technologies continues to accelerate innovation across the industry,” said Ronald Pacheco​, senior ​director, Red Hat Enterprise Linux Product and Ecosystem Strategy, Red Hat. “With the growing demand for RISC-V, we are pleased to collaborate with SiFive to support Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 deployments on SiFive HiFive Premier P550 to further empower developers with the power of the world’s leading enterprise Linux platform wherever and however they choose to deploy.”

The developer preview of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 is initially available for use on the SiFive HiFive Premier P550 platform. SiFive is collaborating with Red Hat to prepare Red Hat’s product portfolio for future intersection with RISC-V server hardware from a diverse set of RISC-V suppliers.

"Native Red Hat Enterprise Linux support on SiFive’s HiFive Premier P550 board offers developers a substantial enterprise-grade toolchain for RISC-V. This is a pivotal step forward in enabling a full-stack ecosystem around open RISC-V hardware,” said Dave Altavilla, Principal Analyst – HotTech Vision and Analysis.

