The World-Famous Harlem Globetrotters Unveil New Logo for Historic 100th Season

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leaders in breaking barriers and making history for almost 100 years, the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters™ today announced its official countdown by unveiling their 100th Centennial brand logo. The Globetrotter logo, designed by Matt Lehman Studio of Nashville, Tennessee, will serve as a key creative link for the organization as the full plans for the Centennial take place.

“We wanted to find the balance of past, present, and future in a fresh new look that was both unique and exciting, whilst paying homage to the many men and women players that have honored us as Globetrotters. We believe this Centennial logo delivers on all fronts,” said Keith Dawkins, President, Harlem Globetrotters & Herschend Entertainment Studios. “This mark will connect all of the consumer touchpoints centered around our 100 year anniversary plans. It’s a unifying principle that helps to bring this historic moment to life.”

The new logo proudly displays the organization’s signature red, white and blue color scheme, with five stars, symbolizing the original five members of the Globetrotters, who were Walter ‘Toots’ Wright, Byron ‘Fat’ Long, Willis ‘Kid’ Oliver, Andy Washington, and Al ‘Runt’ Pullins. The dates for when the team was founded in Illinois in 1926 and next year’s official anniversary, 2026, are also on display. The organization’s iconic red, white and blue ball sits in the middle of the logo, serving as a link to past, present, and future. The block letters used throughout the logo, which has a 3D component to it as well, symbolize the lettering from some of the organization’s early game programs, which were, and continue to be, high quality memorabilia for fans of all ages.

Additional details on partnerships, special event, commemorative memorabilia, media activity and other elements of The Centennial will be announced in the coming weeks.

ABOUT THE WORLD-FAMOUS HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS™ / HERSCHEND ENTERTAINMENT STUDIOS

The Harlem Globetrotters™ are THE originators of basketball style; captured by their dynamic athleticism, unique skill and historical influence on the modern game of basketball. Since 1926, the Globetrotters, proud members of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, have used their legendary global tour to showcase their iconic brand of basketball to tens of millions in over 124 countries and territories across six continents. They have expanded the brand by coming back to network television for the first time in 40 years with their Emmy nominated NBC series “Harlem Globetrotters: Play it Forward” which also airs on Telemundo as “Harlem Globetrotters: Ganando Con La Comunidad.” Content partners include Hidden Pictures, Atmosphere TV, and Hearts Media Production Group; consumer partnerships include, Sprayground, Undercrwn, Macys, Hybrid; and additional partnerships include our official tour partner Jersey Mikes, official ball partner, Spalding, Viral Nation, Hoopculture, and Citi. Coined by the U.S. State Department in 1951 as Ambassadors of Goodwill, the team leverages their moniker to drive its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts around their strategic pillars of Health & Wellness, Education, and Community Empowerment. These efforts have yielded partnership with the likes of Microsoft, U.S. State Department Sports Diplomacy, The National Archives, ‘Great Assist’ in partnership with Jersey Mike’s Subs, Campus Multimedia Court of Creativity, and Comic Relief Red Nose Day.

For more information about the Harlem Globetrotters™ and the Tour, visit the Globetrotters' official website: www.harlemglobetrotters.com. The Harlem Globetrotters™ is a subsidiary of Herschend, the largest family-owned themed attractions company.

ABOUT MATT LEHMAN STUDIO

Matt Lehman began his career in 2001 at Anderson Design Group in Nashville. It was there that he once laid out packaging for a cassette. In 2007, he joined CMT / MTV Networks focusing on show identities and the network rebrand in 2009. During his tenure there, he worked on the visuals for a NASCAR DVD and two Toby Keith movies. He has skeletons in his closet just like everyone else. In 2010 he formed Matt Lehman Studio working for brands such as ESPN, Delta, PepsiCo, The Atlantic, Esquire, Nickelodeon and NASA to name a few.