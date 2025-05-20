Red Hat Helps DenizBank Transform Banking Services Through AI and Machine Learning Innovation

BOSTON – RED HAT SUMMIT--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Red Hat, the world's leading provider of open source solutions, announced today it has collaborated with DenizBank, a leading private Turkish bank, on its workflow transformation to incorporate AI into daily practice. DenizBank created a model development environment driven by Red Hat OpenShift AI, a platform for managing the AI and machine learning (ML) lifecycle across on-premise and public cloud environments. After adopting Red Hat OpenShift AI, DenizBank was able to scale its self-service capabilities and capacity, resulting in improved operational efficiency, fundamentally changing how the organization’s operational workflows through AI. DenizBank, Turkey’s fifth largest private bank with nearly 15,000 employees, provides corporate and retail banking, investment brokerage, agricultural banking, SME banking, investment brokerage, financial leasing and insurance services as well as software development, innovation and entrepreneurship through its subsidiaries Intertech and NEOHUB.

Setting out to transform the organization through AI, DenizBank’s IT subsidiary, Intertech, launched a new AI-supported platform transformation program. Some 120 data scientists working across risk management, marketing and customer relations at DenizBank rely upon Intertech to ensure the reliability and stability of their environments, and were faced with lagging speeds which hindered the progress of current and new projects. DenizBank sought a solution to overcome this challenge, aiming to boost productivity of its data scientists and optimize their bandwidth for high-value tasks, while simultaneously standardizing quality control and speeding up deployment.

Having adopted Red Hat OpenShift in 2023, DenizBank chose to integrate Red Hat OpenShift AI into their workflows to build a robust AI foundation to automate and standardize data science pipelines, develop self-service capabilities, scale model serving and increase operational efficiency across the organization, empowering its data scientists in the process. With the help of Red Hat Consulting, Intertech was able to build a comprehensive, standardized solution that improved time-to-market of new projects while delivering AI/ML cost savings. Intertech also adapted its AI solution to existing DevOps and GitOps best practices to better suit DenizBank’s needs.

With the new AI-driven platform, DenizBank’s data scientists can save hours on selecting and validating data for model training, fine-tuning and validation. The self-service capabilities provided by Red Hat OpenShift AI allows them to build tailored AI model development environments with plug-and-play functionality when connecting a data source.

As well as enabling its data scientists in using both generative AI (gen AI) and predictive models with ease, DenizBank achieved a significant reduction in time-to-market for new microservices models from several days to just 10 minutes. In addition, integration with hardware accelerator dashboards optimize GPU usage, with Red Hat OpenShift AI automatically scaling up the slices of GPU a model has access to, as needed. This maximizes resource utilization, increases flexibility and allows for more workloads to run simultaneously without the need for additional GPU hardware.

Having established company-specific standards and pipeline automations, DenizBank’s focus is now squarely on migrating all data scientists and their models to Red Hat OpenShift AI. Future priorities also include improving compute resource utilization (CPUs, GPUs and memory) and model inferencing capabilities and speed with the help of Red Hat AI.

The future of AI must be defined by limitless opportunity, not constrained by infrastructure silos. Red Hat sees a horizon where organizations can deploy any model, on any accelerator, across any cloud, delivering an exceptional, more consistent user experience without exorbitant costs. To unlock the true potential of gen AI investments, enterprises require a universal inference platform–a standard for more seamless, high-performance AI innovation, both today and in the years to come.

“We are proud to be able to help DenizBank accelerate time-to-market with the power of AI, as they pioneer innovation in Turkey’s fast-paced financial services sector. Red Hat OpenShift AI pairs the power of open source innovation with a hardened, enterprise-ready AI platform, enhancing the ability of DenizBank to build employee trust and empowerment around AI applications today and for the future.”

“Today, our data scientists play a key role in supporting decision-making across our bank with data, one of our most valuable assets. With Red Hat OpenShift AI, they can build and deploy robust models in a streamlined, standardized and flexible development environment, while integrating with a wide range of open source tools. We are pleased to empower DenizBank’s talented team of data scientists through our collaboration with Red Hat, supporting their drive for innovation and excellence.”

“Adding Red Hat OpenShift AI to our arsenal has significantly enhanced our data scientists’ autonomy and improved our operational standards. This perfectly aligns with our commitment to accelerating innovation while maintaining a high-quality framework. We highly value the impact of Red Hat OpenShift AI’s advanced capabilities and automation in empowering our data scientists to achieve greater efficiency and innovation. At Intertech, we aim to realize much more measurable improvements in both the speed and quality of AI-driven projects in the near future.”

About Red Hat

Red Hat is the open hybrid cloud technology leader, delivering a trusted, consistent and comprehensive foundation for transformative IT innovation and AI applications. Its portfolio of cloud, developer, AI, Linux, automation and application platform technologies enables any application, anywhere—from the datacenter to the edge. As the world's leading provider of enterprise open source software solutions, Red Hat invests in open ecosystems and communities to solve tomorrow's IT challenges. Collaborating with partners and customers, Red Hat helps them build, connect, automate, secure and manage their IT environments, supported by consulting services and award-winning training and certification offerings.

About DenizBank and Intertech

DenizBank is the fifth biggest private bank in Turkey and is currently owned by Emirates NBD, the leading banking group of the MENAT region. Aimed to use financial resources efficiently and rationally with the aim of contributing to Turkey’s economic and social development, the bank works with the focus of creating benefit for its country, shareholders, employees and customers. DenizBank Financial Services Group currently consists of six domestic and two international financial subsidiaries, seven local non-financial subsidiaries, and one branch each in Bahrain and Kyrenia.

DenizBank’s technology subsidiary, Intertech, is a leading technology company in Turkey and globally, offering innovative solutions tailored to the finance and banking industry. Intertech has the capability to cover independently all the products and services that a financial institution may need, from end to end. The company continues to have an impact on global market trends through Turkey’s largest artificial intelligence-supported platform transformation program, which was initiated in 2023.

