Accenture and SAP Join Forces to Help Companies Enable Connected Intelligence Across the Enterprise to Drive Speed and Agility in the AI Era

NEW YORK & ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Through a strategic expansion of their longstanding partnership, Accenture (NYSE: ACN) and SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) have launched ADVANCE. For the first time, the two companies have worked together to create a pathway to the cloud for organizations pursuing high growth with annual revenue of up to US$5 billion to help create more connected, intelligent and responsive enterprises.

Drawing on more than four decades of learnings from working with the world’s largest organizations, Accenture and SAP are applying their expertise and breakthrough innovations to help fast-track business transformation with streamlined finance, procurement, supply chain and workforce management, delivered through preconfigured services. The ADVANCE offerings leverage the power of SAP Business Suite—which brings together business applications, data and AI capabilities—combined with Accenture’s industry, innovation, implementation, delivery and operations expertise to provide connected experiences across the enterprise while building resilience and enabling sustainable, top-line growth.

Available in ready-to-consume, right-sized packages, the solutions leverage AI to help companies modernize faster, in as few as six to twelve months, while providing contextual data insights and achieving predictable outcomes. Tailored by industry and function, they provide a smooth service experience, from contracting to continuous innovation.

“This expansion of our longstanding partnership with SAP will tailor leading technologies, industry insights and innovation to meet the specific demands of high-growth companies to help them reinvent, thrive and grow,” said Julie Sweet, chair and CEO, Accenture. “By bringing together the very best of Accenture and SAP, ADVANCE can help growing companies gain the speed, agility and resilience they need to meet the challenges and seize the opportunities of today’s dynamic business environment.”

“To drive real transformation, companies need technology and services that help them move faster, operate more efficiently and scale with confidence,” said Christian Klein, CEO of SAP SE. “ADVANCE brings the full strength of SAP Business Suite with Accenture’s business transformation services to a new generation of businesses, helping them grow quickly and respond with agility to new opportunities and challenges.”

To support the unique needs of this customer segment, Accenture will invest in a dedicated practice of go-to-market and SAP-certified SaaS professionals, who will collaborate closely with SAP product specialists to deliver these packages. The purpose-built packages are focused on the following principles:

Simple : Streamlined systems and process complexity. Preconfigured industry processes and best practices improve workflows and lower costs.

: Streamlined systems and process complexity. Preconfigured industry processes and best practices improve workflows and lower costs. Secure: Reliable and secure business operations with strong encryption, access controls and centralized data management to help improve integrity and compliance.

Reliable and secure business operations with strong encryption, access controls and centralized data management to help improve integrity and compliance. Fast: Right-sized solutions with transparent pricing can be implemented quickly, achieving business outcomes in months. Industry-tailored accelerators speed time to value and measurable business outcomes, from simplifying financial complexities to supply chain planning.

Right-sized solutions with transparent pricing can be implemented quickly, achieving business outcomes in months. Industry-tailored accelerators speed time to value and measurable business outcomes, from simplifying financial complexities to supply chain planning. Future-ready: Respond to changing market conditions faster, while leveraging continuous innovations, including AI agents. Enhance decision-making with data and AI for better customer experience and resilience.

Additional SAP Business Suite offerings and Accenture services are also available, including change readiness, business process management, cybersecurity, AI agents and more.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company that helps the world’s leading businesses, governments and other organizations build their digital core, optimize their operations, accelerate revenue growth and enhance citizen services—creating tangible value at speed and scale. We are a talent- and innovation-led company with approximately 801,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries. Technology is at the core of change today, and we are one of the world’s leaders in helping drive that change, with strong ecosystem relationships. We combine our strength in technology and leadership in cloud, data and AI with unmatched industry experience, functional expertise and global delivery capability. Our broad range of services, solutions and assets across Strategy & Consulting, Technology, Operations, Industry X and Song, together with our culture of shared success and commitment to creating 360° value, enable us to help our clients reinvent and build trusted, lasting relationships. We measure our success by the 360° value we create for our clients, each other, our shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at accenture.com.

About SAP

As a global leader in enterprise applications and business AI, SAP (NYSE: SAP) stands at the nexus of business and technology. For over 50 years, organizations have trusted SAP to bring out their best by uniting business-critical operations spanning finance, procurement, HR, supply chain, and customer experience. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

