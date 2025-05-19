TruBridge Announces Next Step of Collaboration With Microsoft, Enhancing Community Healthcare Through Advanced Clinical Documentation Capabilities

MOBILE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG), a leading healthcare solutions company, today announced the integration of Microsoft Dragon Copilot with its electronic health record (EHR) solution. Collaboration between the two technologies will enhance care delivery, financial stability, and operational efficiency for thousands of hospitals and health systems across the country.

Microsoft Dragon Copilot will empower more than 18,000 TruBridge users with advanced, secure speech recognition and AI capabilities, designed to support the unique needs of community healthcare. This integration builds on TruBridge’s advocacy for rural Americans as part of the Trustworthy & Responsible AI Network (TRAIN), announced with Microsoft and top healthcare providers, including Cleveland Clinic, at HIMSS 2024.

“We are pleased to integrate Microsoft Dragon Copilot into our solutions and workflows,” said David Harse, General Manager, Patient Care at TruBridge. “TruBridge continues to champion equitable and innovative technology. This step further reinforces that commitment. We are proud to equip health systems nationwide with the tools they need to deliver exceptional patient care.”

"Microsoft is dedicated to supporting healthcare providers with top tier solutions that improve patient care and operations," said Ken Harper, General Manager, Dragon Copilot at Microsoft. “TruBridge’s integration of Dragon Copilot underscores our shared mission to advance health technology.”

Executives from both TruBridge and Microsoft will present the benefits of this integration and showcase the capabilities of Dragon Copilot this week at the TruBridge National Client Conference in Orlando, FL.

About TruBridge

