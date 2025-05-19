-

TruBridge Announces Next Step of Collaboration With Microsoft, Enhancing Community Healthcare Through Advanced Clinical Documentation Capabilities

MOBILE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG), a leading healthcare solutions company, today announced the integration of Microsoft Dragon Copilot with its electronic health record (EHR) solution. Collaboration between the two technologies will enhance care delivery, financial stability, and operational efficiency for thousands of hospitals and health systems across the country.

Microsoft Dragon Copilot will empower more than 18,000 TruBridge users with advanced, secure speech recognition and AI capabilities, designed to support the unique needs of community healthcare. This integration builds on TruBridge’s advocacy for rural Americans as part of the Trustworthy & Responsible AI Network (TRAIN), announced with Microsoft and top healthcare providers, including Cleveland Clinic, at HIMSS 2024.

“We are pleased to integrate Microsoft Dragon Copilot into our solutions and workflows,” said David Harse, General Manager, Patient Care at TruBridge. “TruBridge continues to champion equitable and innovative technology. This step further reinforces that commitment. We are proud to equip health systems nationwide with the tools they need to deliver exceptional patient care.”

"Microsoft is dedicated to supporting healthcare providers with top tier solutions that improve patient care and operations," said Ken Harper, General Manager, Dragon Copilot at Microsoft. “TruBridge’s integration of Dragon Copilot underscores our shared mission to advance health technology.”

Executives from both TruBridge and Microsoft will present the benefits of this integration and showcase the capabilities of Dragon Copilot this week at the TruBridge National Client Conference in Orlando, FL.

About TruBridge

We are a trusted partner to more than 1,500 healthcare organizations with a broad range of technology-first solutions that address the unique needs and challenges of diverse communities, promoting equitable access to quality care and fostering positive outcomes. Our industry leading HFMA Peer Reviewed® suite of revenue cycle management (RCM) offerings combine unparalleled visibility and transparency to enhance productivity and support the financial health of healthcare organizations across all care settings. TruBridge has over four decades of experience in connecting providers, patients and communities with innovative solutions that create real value by supporting both the financial and clinical side of healthcare delivery. Our solutions champion end-to-end, data-driven patient journeys that support value-based care, improve outcomes, and increase patient satisfaction. We support efficient patient care with electronic health record (EHR) product offerings that successfully integrate data between care settings. Above all, we believe in the power of community and encourage collaboration, connection, and empowerment with our customers. We clear the way for care. For more information, please visit www.trubridge.com.

Contacts

Tracey Schroeder
Chief Marketing Officer
Tracey.Schroeder@trubridge.com

Industry:

TruBridge, Inc.

NASDAQ:TBRG
Release Versions
English

Contacts

Tracey Schroeder
Chief Marketing Officer
Tracey.Schroeder@trubridge.com

More News From TruBridge, Inc.

TruBridge Announces Participation in the RBC Global Healthcare Conference

MOBILE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG), a healthcare solutions company, today announced that management will participate in the RBC Global Healthcare Conference, to be held May 20–21 in New York. The fireside chat presentation by Chris Fowler, president and chief executive officer, and Vinay Bassi, chief financial officer, will begin at approximately 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, and will be available to investors via a live audio webcast. A link to th...

TruBridge Announces First Quarter 2025 Results

MOBILE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBRG), a healthcare solutions company, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. First Quarter 2025 Highlights* All comparisons are to the quarter ended March 31, 2024, unless otherwise noted Total bookings of $22.0 million compared to $23.6 million Total revenue of $87.2 million compared to $84.1 million Recurring revenue represented 94% of total revenue Financial Health revenue of $56.1 million compare...

TruBridge Announces First Quarter 2025 Conference Call to Be Held Wednesday, May 7, 2025

MOBILE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBRG), a healthcare solutions company, today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, after the market closes. The Company will host a conference call at 3:30 p.m. Central Time, 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time the same day. To access this interactive teleconference, dial (888) 396-8049 and request connection to the TruBridge earnings conference call. A live broadcast...
Back to Newsroom