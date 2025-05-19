PointClickCare Enhances the Senior Living Resident Experience with Senior Sign

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PointClickCare, a leading health tech company helping providers deliver exceptional care, announced today that it will showcase the latest product in its senior living lineup, Senior Sign, at Argentum Senior Living Executive Conference May 19-21 in Tampa, Florida. Built specifically for senior living, PointClickCare chose to partner with Senior Sign to eliminate manual move-in paperwork, creating a modern, welcoming experience for new residents and their families. It also helps staff maintain compliance and achieve up to a 60% reduction in administrative tasks, giving them more time to engage with residents and focus on their overall experience.

The senior living industry is at a crossroads: 87% of communities report challenges in hiring staff to provide care and services and nearly half of assisted living residents experience hospitalization during their first year of stay. Resident and family expectations are rising at a time when staff are overburdened. Through integrated partner solutions like Senior Sign, PointClickCare is helping to remove inefficiencies, allowing staff to spend less time on paperwork and instead focus on providing new residents a more meaningful, personalized wellness journey.

“We recently worked with Senior Housing News to survey dozens of senior living organizations, and the results were clear: they are looking to technology to help improve resident satisfaction and boost revenue growth,” said Kristy Yoskey, Vice President, Market Leader of Senior Living at PointClickCare. “But existing gaps in care coordination make it challenging to achieve these goals, especially as resident expectations and care needs evolve. Operators are committed to delivering the highest possible level of wellness for their residents, and we believe paperwork shouldn’t stand in the way of someone moving into their new home. Senior Sign is designed to remove that barrier and streamline the move-in process. We look forward to connecting with the industry’s brightest minds at Argentum and working together to shape a healthier future for our communities, providers, and the residents they serve.”

“As Senior Sign’s biggest fan and a long-time PointClickCare customer, I could not be more excited about this growing partnership,” said Thomas Cloutier, Chief Marketing Officer, Arete Living. “The more streamlined our processes are, the more time we can dedicate to delivering outstanding care, connection, and support. Our team loves Senior Sign because it empowers them to move past the paperwork quickly and focus on helping even more seniors and their families navigate their living options.”

Argentum Senior Living Executive Conference brings together thousands of senior living professionals, operators, owners, executives, and community leaders for an elevated educational experience that recognizes the unique challenges facing senior living professionals today. As part of PointClickCare’s presence at Argentum, attendees can join two sessions:

“ Advancing Resident Wellness, Collaboratively ,” on Monday, May 19, from 11:00-11:10 a.m. in Room 120. Led by Kristy Yoskey, Vice President, Market Leader of Senior Living at PointClickCare, the session will highlight the importance of collaboration across home health, therapy, and community partners to create communities where residents can thrive.

"Extending Resident Length of Stay Through Real-Time Service Coordination in Senior Living," on Wednesday, May 21 from 10:45-11:30 a.m. in Room 120. This session will be led by Murry Mercier, Director of Senior Living Solution Consulting at PointClickCare, alongside Derek Harris, Managing Director of Wellness Integration, Arrow Senior Living; Joe Velderman, Vice President of Innovation, Cypress Living; and Josh Stevens, Founder and CEO of EmpowerMe Wellness. This panel will delve deeper into measurable outcomes senior living operators are finding by advancing care coordination for residents with the help of PointClickCare and other partners.

To learn more about how PointClickCare is leading the charge to advance total wellness coordination in senior living, click here. For more information on how Senior Sign can help simplify the move-in process and reclaim time for your staff, visit Booth #515 or visit our website to request a demo.

About PointClickCare

PointClickCare is a leading health tech company with one simple mission: to help providers deliver exceptional care. With the largest long-term and post-acute care dataset, we power AI-driven healthcare to deliver intelligent transitions, insightful interventions, and improved financial performance. Enhanced by our Marketplace of 400+ integrated partners and trusted by over 30,000 provider organizations and every major U.S. health plan, we’re redefining healthcare, so it doesn’t just survive — it thrives.