Infobip and Clerk Chat Partner to Deliver Next-Generation RCS Messaging for a Professional Football Team

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Infobip, a global leader in omnichannel communications, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with Clerk Chat to deliver a groundbreaking Rich Communication Services (RCS) messaging experience for a Los Angeles based football team. This collaboration brings together Infobip’s robust messaging platform and Clerk Chat’s innovative conversational technology, enabling the team to engage with their fans in a more dynamic, interactive, and personalized way across all major mobile carriers.

By seamlessly integrating Infobip’s enterprise-grade RCS and Conversational Experience technology with Clerk Chat’s advanced Conversational AI platform, the team can now offer fans a richer, app-like experience directly within their native messaging apps. This solution empowers the team to share multimedia content, interactive updates, and real-time engagement opportunities, all while ensuring secure and reliable delivery at scale.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Clerk Chat to set a new standard for fan engagement in sports,” said Ivan Ostojić, Chief Business Officer at Infobip. “Our collaboration demonstrates the power of combining Infobip’s global messaging infrastructure with Clerk Chat’s conversational expertise, delivering innovative and immersive experiences that connect brands and audiences like never before.”

This partnership marks a significant milestone in the evolution of conversational messaging, showcasing how two industry leaders can work collaboratively to bring next-generation solutions to market. Together, Infobip and Clerk Chat are redefining how sports organizations engage with their communities, setting the stage for broader adoption of RCS technology across industries.

“RCS for business is transforming the way brands engage with customers. We see it as an ideal platform for AI, enabling brands to deliver richer, more dynamic conversations,” says Alexander Haque, co-founder and CEO of Clerk Chat. “This shift has the potential to democratize access to AI-powered services, offering everyone a concierge-like experience directly within their messaging app.”

For more information about Infobip’s RCS solutions, visit Infobip.com.

About Infobip

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey. Accessed through a single platform, Infobip’s omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication and contact centre solutions help businesses and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications to grow business and increase loyalty. It offers natively built technology with the capacity to reach over seven billion mobile devices and ‘things’ in 6 continents connected to over 9,700+ connections of which 800+ are direct operator connections. Infobip was established in 2006 and is led by its co-founders, CEO Silvio Kutić, Roberto Kutić and Izabel Jelenić.

Recent award wins include:

Infobip ranked an Established Leader in the Juniper Research Conversational AI Leaderboard (Feb 2025)

Infobip named a Leader for the third time in the IDC MarketScape (Feb 2025)

Infobip named one of the top CPaaS providers in Metrigy’s CPaaS MetriRank Report (Dec 2024)

Infobip named number one among Established Leaders in RCS Business Messaging in Juniper Research’s RCS Business Messaging Competitor Leaderboard 2024 (Nov 2024)

Infobip recognized as the number one provider in the AIT Fraud Prevention market by Juniper Research (Oct 2024)

Infobip named a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) 2024 for the second year running (June 2024)

Infobip named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies (March 2024)

Omdia Ranks Infobip as Leader for the second year running in its CPaaS Universe Report (Nov 2023)

About Clerk Chat

Clerk Chat is an AI-driven conversational messaging platform that enables businesses to stay connected and respond to client and customer requests through seamless, real-time communication. Designed for businesses aiming to enhance their customer engagement, Clerk Chat integrates with major platforms like Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Webex, Salesforce, HubSpot and more. It supports connections with telecom providers such as Verizon, Twilio, Bandwidth, Sinch and Infobip, ensuring compliance with industry standards. Trusted by thousands of businesses looking for messaging services, Clerk Chat handles millions of messages daily, delivering a streamlined solution for sales, support and marketing in one intuitive interface.