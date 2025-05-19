Blue Ridge Global and Tigertail Capital Partners Join Forces to Empower HVAC Distribution Excellence Through Technology Partnership with CTC Supply

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blue Ridge Global, a leader in supply chain planning and inventory optimization solutions, announced today a strategic partnership with Tigertail Capital Partners (“TCP”), a private equity firm focused on building a premier HVAC distribution platform through its holding company, Advantage Distribution Holdings (“ADH”). This partnership marks a significant step in ADH’s journey to digitally transform its first platform acquisition, CTC Supply, a leading distributor of HVAC equipment, parts, and supplies throughout North Carolina.

Under the new collaboration, Blue Ridge will deploy its full suite of demand planning, replenishment planning, and multi-echelon optimization solutions across CTC Supply’s operations. This move is designed to accelerate efficiencies, enhance service levels, and drive scalable growth as ADH continues to expand its platform with additional HVAC distribution businesses.

"We are proud to join forces with TCP, ADH and CTC Supply at such a pivotal moment in their growth journey," said Kyle Pexton, CEO of Blue Ridge Global. "This partnership underscores our shared belief that advanced technology can level the playing field for independent distributors, helping them unlock new efficiencies, drive profitability, and elevate service levels. Together, we’re building a foundation for scalable, data-driven growth that will fuel ADH’s expansion for years to come."

Empowering Local Leaders with Scalable Technology

Founded in 2024, ADH was established to invest in and elevate the capabilities of independent HVAC distributors, as well as empower every employee at its partner companies through a ‘Shared Ownership’ equity program. CTC Supply, a family-owned distributor based in Fayetteville, NC, serves as a foundational acquisition for ADH, with plans to expand its platform to serve a broader footprint.

"Our mission at ADH is to support best-in-class independent HVAC distributors with the tools and resources they need to drive growth and better serve their customers," said Zach Katz, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at TCP. "Blue Ridge is the ideal partner to help us do just that. Their technology and team bring the scalability and transparency we need as we grow ADH into a platform that honors the independence of our local businesses while harnessing the efficiencies of a unified operating model."

A Unified, Scalable Approach Across ADH’s Growing Platform

Through this partnership, Blue Ridge will implement a centralized demand and supply planning platform for ADH, offering both local autonomy for each company and centralized visibility at the ADH level. This will allow ADH leadership to monitor key metrics, standardize best practices, and realize economies of scale while completely maintaining the independence of its operating businesses.

"CTC Supply has always been committed to delivering exceptional service to its customers," said Clay Holder, CEO of Advantage Distribution Holdings. "Partnering with Blue Ridge allows us to maintain that legacy while embracing the sophisticated planning tools that the largest players in the industry use every day. This is more than a technology deployment—it’s an investment in our people, our processes, and our future."

Strategic Alignment for Long-Term Growth

As ADH pursues its goal of building a top-10 HVAC distribution platform, the partnership with Blue Ridge ensures that its operating companies have access to the latest in supply chain intelligence, forecasting accuracy, and replenishment automation—critical components in today’s dynamic market.

"From day one, we’ve believed that the best way to serve our customers is by staying nimble and responsive to their needs," said Cole Sutton, Vice President of CTC Supply. "Blue Ridge gives us the tools to do exactly that—streamlining our operations so we can focus on what we do best, serving our customers with speed, accuracy, and personal attention."

About Blue Ridge Global

Blue Ridge Global is a leading supply chain planning and inventory optimization software company helping distributors and manufacturers increase profitability, service levels, and operational efficiency. Founded in 2007 and backed by Great Hill Partners, Blue Ridge serves hundreds of customers globally.

About Tigertail Capital Partners

Tigertail Capital Partners (“TCP”) is a Miami-based investment firm dedicated to investing in founder-owned businesses. Through Advantage Distribution Holdings (“ADH”), TCP is building a premier HVAC distribution platform focused on empowering local market leaders.

About CTC Supply

Founded over 25 years ago, CTC Supply (“CTC”) is a leading HVAC distributor serving North Carolina’s coastal and inland regions. As part of the ADH family, CTC continues to deliver superior customer service while embracing technology to help drive growth.