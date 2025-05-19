UiPath Advances Open Agentic Ecosystem through Bi-directional Integrations with Microsoft Copilot Studio

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a global leader in agentic automation, today announced new capabilities that enable the orchestration of Microsoft Copilot Studio agents alongside UiPath and other third-party agents using UiPath Maestro™, an enterprise orchestration solution to seamlessly coordinate agents, robots, and people across complex processes. Developers can now orchestrate Microsoft Copilot Studio agents directly from Maestro.

This capability builds on bi-directional integration between the UiPath Platform™ and Microsoft Copilot Studio recently announced by Microsoft, that facilitates seamless interaction between UiPath and Microsoft agents and automations — allowing customers to automate complex end-to-end processes, enable contextual decision-making, improve scalability, and unlock new levels of productivity. Developers can now embed UiPath automations and AI agents directly into Microsoft Copilot Studio and integrate Copilot agents within UiPath Studio— all while orchestrating seamlessly across platforms with UiPath Maestro.

“Our continued partnership with Microsoft enables millions of Microsoft users to take full advantage of the capabilities and flexibility offered by agentic automation and orchestration,” said Graham Sheldon, Chief Product Officer at UiPath. “The UiPath multi-agent, cross-system capability uniquely enables seamless interaction and collaboration across various enterprise systems and applications, breaking down silos and enhancing overall operational efficiency.”

Building an Open Ecosystem

Business processes are complex, spanning modern SaaS systems, legacy platforms, documents, desktop applications and user actions.

As several agentic platforms continue to take ‘walled garden’ approaches, UiPath is committed to building an open ecosystem so customers can focus on business outcomes without getting bogged down by technology limitations. UiPath Maestro can leverage the bi-directional integration with Copilot Studio to give customers built-in capabilities to build, manage, and orchestrate agents built in Microsoft Copilot Studio and other platforms in a controlled and scalable way—all while driving tangible business outcomes.

“You cannot automate a process in isolation; integrating across technology boundaries is necessary for real business impact,” remarked Ramnath Natarajan, Director of Global Intelligent Automation & Integration at Johnson Controls.

Real World Applications

Customers who use Microsoft Copilot Studio agents and Power Automate for email monitoring, email classification and intelligent Q&A are already seeing measurable ROI by augmenting their processes with UiPath agentic automation.

For example, Johnson Controls enhanced an existing automation—originally built with UiPath robots and Power Automate—by adding a UiPath agent for confidence-based document extraction. The result: a 500% return on investment and projected savings of 18,000 hours annually that were previously spent on manual document review.

“This bi-directional integration harnesses the combined strengths of Microsoft Copilot and UiPath agents to fully automate complex workflows across documents, emails, PowerApps, and enterprise systems,” added Ramnath Natarajan, Director of Global Intelligent Automation & Integration Johnson Controls.

Empowering Developers

The integration extends other new capabilities that elevate business processes and drive smarter outcomes with agentic automation across departments and platforms. For instance, customers can now run coded agents built using LangGraph natively on the UiPath Platform without changing a single line of code. This empowers professional developers to build and test their agents using Python tooling while getting advantages of the UiPath Platform including governance, security, evaluations, and more—while running LangChain agents in their business process.

Developers can also use UiPath UI Agent for computer use, to navigate real-world enterprise interfaces. The UiPath UI Agent understands intent, plans, and acts autonomously using a combination of computer use models and UiPath industry leading UI Automation. UI Agent is currently in private preview.

Partnership with Microsoft

UiPath has partnered with Microsoft to build a joint agentic vision anchored on industry leadership and customer choice. These integrations join the availability of its enhanced Autopilot agent for Copilot for Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams, allowing joint customers access to UiPath enterprise-grade automation capabilities from anywhere they use Copilot for Microsoft 365 or Teams.

UiPath and Microsoft are also working together to make Azure tools discoverable to UiPath agents with an MCP integration as well as bring models and capabilities built on AI foundry to customers through the UiPath Platform.

To learn more about UiPath agentic automation and our collaboration with Microsoft, visit here or visit the UiPath booth 612 at Microsoft Build 2025 in Seattle or the UiPath virtual booth.

To integrate with UiPath Platform, become a Technology Partner.

About UiPath

UiPath (NYSE: PATH) is a global leader in agentic automation, empowering enterprises to harness the full potential of AI agents to autonomously execute and optimize complex business processes. The UiPath Platform™ uniquely combines controlled agency, developer flexibility, and seamless integration to help organizations scale agentic automation safely and confidently. Committed to security, governance, and interoperability, UiPath supports enterprises as they transition into a future where automation delivers on the full potential of AI to transform industries.

For more information, visit www.uipath.com.