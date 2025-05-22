Guess?, Inc. and WHP Global Announce rag & bone Licensee Partnership With Leading Eyewear Maker Marcolin, to Develop Eyewear Business

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guess?, Inc. and its partner global brand management firm WHP Global, which jointly owns the New York-based fashion brand rag & bone, announce a four-year exclusive licensee partnership with Marcolin - a longtime GUESS licensee partner and leading manufacturer of premium eyewear - to design, produce and distribute a new line of premium sunglasses and eyeglasses for rag & bone.

Since its origins in New York in 2002, rag & bone has established itself as a leader in the American fashion scene. Known for its authentic understated New York aesthetic, blending traditional craftsmanship with modern cultural references, the brand has become synonymous over the years with effortless quality clothing for both men and women.

rag & bone Eyewear is inspired by the energy of the metropolitan lifestyle. The offering includes bold styling appealing to trendsetters along with a more modern styles for everyday wear.

“We are pleased to partner with an iconic brand like rag & bone, which perfectly embodies a contemporary and authentic aesthetic rooted in New York culture,” said Fabrizio Curci, Marcolin CEO & General Manager.

Paul Marciano, Guess?, Inc. co-founder and Chief Creative Officer states, “GUESS has been working with the highly talented team from Marcolin for over 30 years on delivering fashionable trend-right eyewear to the market. We are thrilled to expand that partnership to rag & bone further growing the lifestyle of the brand through their expertise, commitment to style and innovation.”

The new eyewear collection will be available at rag & bone boutiques, rag-bone.com and in select eyewear stores and authorized retailers.

About Guess?, Inc.

Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes and licenses a lifestyle collection of contemporary apparel, denim, handbags, watches, eyewear, footwear and other related consumer products. Guess? products are distributed through branded Guess? stores as well as better department and specialty stores around the world. On April 2, 2024, the Company acquired all the operating assets and a 50% interest in the intellectual property assets of New York-based fashion brand rag & bone, a leader in the American fashion scene, directly operating stores in the U.S. and in the U.K., and also available in high-end boutiques, department stores and through e-commerce globally. As of February 1, 2025, the Company directly operated 1,070 retail stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. The Company’s partners and distributors operated 527 additional retail stores worldwide. As of February 1, 2025, the Company and its partners and distributors operated in approximately 100 countries worldwide. For more information about the Company, please visit www.guess.com.

About WHP Global

WHP Global is a leading New York based firm that acquires global consumer brands and invests in high-growth distribution channels including digital commerce platforms and global expansion. WHP owns a portfolio of consumer brands that collectively generate over USD $7 billion in global retail sales. The company also owns WHP+, a turnkey direct to consumer digital e-commerce platform, and WHP SOLUTIONS, a sourcing agency based in Asia. For more information, please visit www.whp-global.com.

About Marcolin

Marcolin is among the global leading groups in eyewear founded in 1961 in the heart of the Veneto district, Italy. It stands out for the unique ability to combine craftsmanship with advanced technologies through the constant pursuit of excellence and continuous innovation. The portfolio includes house brands (WEB EYEWEAR, ic! berlin), as well as licensed brands: TOM FORD, GUESS, adidas Sport, adidas Originals, Christian Louboutin, Max Mara, Zegna, GCDS, MAX&Co., MCM, Pucci, BMW, K-Way®, Kenneth Cole, Abercrombie & Fitch, Hollister, Timberland, GANT, Harley-Davidson, Marciano and Skechers. Through its own direct network and global partners, Marcolin distributes its products in more than 125 countries. At the end of 2024, Marcolin Group counted about 2,000 employees and net sales of €545.8 million.