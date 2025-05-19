National Retailer J.Jill and Marketing Architects Debut New TV Campaign to Tell a Deeper Brand Story

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Women’s apparel brand J.Jill returns to TV with the launch of a new campaign in partnership with All-Inclusive TV agency Marketing Architects. The campaign runs across linear and streaming TV in key markets for the national retailer, including Boston, Denver and St. Louis.

This marks a significant moment for J.Jill, as the brand explores TV as a scalable growth channel to drive online and offline sales, brand awareness and customer acquisition.

The creative strategy, concept, and script were developed by a diverse female-led team to ensure that the nuances of women’s lived experience were thoughtfully conveyed. This intentional choice brought added perspective to a campaign centered on women’s experiences.

The spot builds on J.Jill’s early summer collection and leverages brand footage that features the versatile, fabric-first favorites of the season.

“We hear from customers all the time that they think of J.Jill as a ‘hidden gem,’” says Kara Howard, SVP Marketing and Customer Experience at J.Jill. “Our stores are a place where she knows she’s going to feel seen, valued, and celebrated for exactly who she is. When she tells her friends about shopping with us, it’s almost like she’s letting them in on a secret. We wanted to capture that feeling in our spot.”

With thoughtful messaging and distinctive visual cues, the commercial sets the stage for J.Jill to reach new audiences and build deeper emotional connections with existing customers.

“With this campaign, we’re introducing J.Jill to more people, in more places, and inviting them to see that style isn't static. It evolves with you,” says Whitney Stratten, Chief Client Officer at Marketing Architects. “It’s a reminder that when you have the right story and the right strategy, you can turn what’s already yours into something unstoppable.”

About Marketing Architects

Marketing Architects is an All-Inclusive TV agency that rebuilt the traditional agency model to help brands drive profitable growth. Founded in Minneapolis, Marketing Architects has spent 25 years building homegrown technology to solve TV's pricing, measurement and scale challenges. For more information, please visit www.marketingarchitects.com.

About J.Jill, Inc.

J.Jill is a national lifestyle brand that provides apparel, footwear and accessories designed to help its customers move through a full life with ease. The brand represents an easy, thoughtful, and inspired style that celebrates the totality of all women and designs its products with its core brand ethos in mind: keep it simple and make it matter. J.Jill offers a high touch customer experience through over 200 stores nationwide and a robust ecommerce platform. J.Jill is headquartered outside Boston. For more information, please visit www.jjill.com or http://investors.jjill.com. The information included on our websites is not incorporated by reference herein.