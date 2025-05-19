-

DDN Teams With NVIDIA to Help Enterprises Transform Unstructured Data into AI-Driven Business Value

CHATSWORTH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DDN®, the global leader in AI and data intelligence solutions, today announced it is redefining enterprise infrastructure by turning storage into an intelligent, AI-native platform that fuels real-time insight, faster decisions, and measurable impact with the NVIDIA AI Data Platform reference design. DDN solutions built with the design in collaboration with NVIDIA empower organizations to unlock the business potential of generative AI by simplifying how they store, access, and activate their most valuable asset: unstructured data.

In the age of agentic AI platforms and scalable AI factories, enterprises must fundamentally reimagine their relationship with data. It’s no longer just about storing information—it’s about activating it. Data has become the fuel, the fabric, and the foundation of competitive advantage.

“At DDN, we are not just keeping pace with this transformation—we’re defining it,” said Santosh Erram, Global Head of Partnerships—NVIDIA and Hyperscaler, at DDN. “If your data infrastructure isn’t purpose-built for AI, then your AI strategy is already at risk. DDN is where data meets intelligence, and where the future of enterprise AI is being built.”

Turning Unstructured Data into Action

With more than 90% of new data being unstructured—ranging from documents and videos to code and conversations—organizations are sitting on a goldmine of insights. But traditional systems weren’t designed to support the speed, scale, and intelligence that AI now demands.

The solution from DDN and NVIDIA solves this by combining DDN Infinia, an AI-native data platform, with NVIDIA NIM and NeMo Retriever microservices, NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs, and NVIDIA Networking. This enables enterprises to deploy Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) pipelines and intelligent AI applications grounded in their own proprietary data—securely, efficiently, and at scale.

“Intelligent storage is key to transforming enterprise data into real-time intelligence for agentic AI reasoning,” said Pat Lee, vice president, Enterprise Strategic Partnerships at NVIDIA. “Together, DDN and NVIDIA are building storage systems with accelerated computing, networking, and software to drive AI applications that can automate operations and amplify people’s productivity.”

Business Outcomes That Matter

Across industries—from finance and healthcare to telecom and manufacturing—organizations using DDN and NVIDIA solutions are realizing transformative results:

  • Accelerated decision-making through conversational access to internal knowledge
  • Enhanced customer engagement with domain-specific chatbots and digital assistants
  • Lower total cost of ownership by reducing infrastructure sprawl and maximizing AI throughput
  • Stronger data governance through on-prem, hybrid, or sovereign deployment models

Infrastructure for the AI Factory Era

Leading AI adopters are no longer just running pilots—they are building AI factories: repeatable, scalable pipelines that turn data into decisions. This next phase of enterprise AI requires a new foundation—one where storage is intelligent, high-performance, and seamlessly connected to AI pipelines.

“AI has changed the rules—and DDN is redefining what enterprise data infrastructure must look like,” said Sven Oehme, CTO and President at DDN. “Our work with NVIDIA accelerates time-to-value and allows enterprises to move faster and smarter in the AI economy.”

Learn More:

Explore NVIDIA’s AI Data Platform at https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/data-center/ai-data-platform, or learn more about the DDN and NVIDIA partnership at https://www.ddn.com/partners/nvidia.

About DDN

DDN is the world’s leading AI and data intelligence company, empowering organizations to maximize the value of their data with end-to-end HPC and AI-focused solutions. Its customers range from the largest global enterprises and AI hyperscalers to cutting-edge research centers, all leveraging DDN’s proven data intelligence platform for scalable, secure, and high-performance AI deployments that drive 10x returns.

Contacts

DDN Media Contact:

Amanda Lee
VP, Marketing – Analyst and Media Relations
amlee@ddn.com

