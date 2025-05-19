CyberCube and Aviva Partner to Harness AI for Cyber Threat Actor Intelligence and Advanced Portfolio Risk Management

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CyberCube, a global leader in cyber risk analytics, and Aviva plc, a leading UK insurer, are harnessing the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to map the behaviour of cyber threat actors and the technologies they most frequently target.

Utilising CyberCube’s ‘Portfolio Threat Actor Intelligence’ service and its suite of cyber analytics software, the collaboration aims to strengthen Aviva’s cyber exposure management strategy.

By leveraging AI, specifically large language models (LLMs), to glean threat intelligence from extensive digital forensics data and data leaks tied to leading ransomware groups, Aviva has gained deep insights into how these threat actors operate and the tactics they use to execute attacks. With these insights, Aviva can pinpoint companies in its commercial portfolio that are most vulnerable to specific cyber threat actors, bringing a new level of precision and innovation to exposure management.

Aviva is the first insurer to integrate ‘Portfolio Threat Actor Intelligence’ into its exposure management strategy on a recurring basis, marking a significant step in enhancing the company’s threat-informed underwriting and portfolio oversight capabilities.

James Mitchell, Senior Cyber Pricing and Exposure Manager, Aviva, said:

“As cyber-attacks continue to rise, including the targeting of high-profile organisations, it’s crucial that businesses are properly protected.

“Over the past year, Aviva has rigorously tested Portfolio Threat Actor Intelligence against several ransomware groups. These threat actors were selected based on their relevance to Aviva’s commercial portfolio - specifically their targeting preferences - and our ability to confidently map tactics, techniques, and procedures across the cyber kill chain.

“By incorporating this unique blend of cyber analytics and threat intelligence into current underwriting and exposure management processes, (re)insurers can gain deeper insights into their portfolios, enabling them to better manage cyber risk for both themselves and their customers.

“Customers identified as higher risk can then receive more tailored advice from (re)insurers. For instance, assisting customers with the selection of appropriate cybersecurity tabletop exercises that are specifically linked to the tactics of the higher-risk threat actors.”

William Altman, Head of Cyber Threat Intelligence Services, CyberCube, said:

“Portfolio Threat Actor Intelligence is an innovative solution that takes the management of cyber insurance portfolio risk to the next level. Through this capability, CyberCube supports Aviva’s Exposure Management team in identifying companies within its portfolio that display firmographic traits, technology dependencies, and security gaps likely to attract specific cyber threat actors.”

Aviva will utilise Portfolio Threat Actor Intelligence on a quarterly basis, as part of creating a differentiated and more nuanced approach to portfolio risk management. This will help Aviva keep pace with the dynamic and fast-paced cyber threat landscape. CyberCube and Aviva regularly review threat intelligence to update threat actor kill chains and ensure analyses reflect the latest threats.

Notes to Editors

Portfolio Threat Actor Intelligence is included as part of the CyberCube Concierge Threat Intelligence service. Concierge is a first-of-its-kind offering designed specifically for the unique needs of cyber (re)insurers, built by experts in cyber risk and insurance.

Definitions: Cybersecurity tabletop exercise – a role play exercise where stakeholders in a business react to a fictional cyberattack.

– a role play exercise where stakeholders in a business react to a fictional cyberattack. https://www.cybcube.com/news/leading-insurer-aviva-teams-up-with-cybercube

About CyberCube

CyberCube is the leading provider of software-as-a-service cyber risk analytics to quantify cyber risk in financial terms. Driven by data and informed by insight, we have harnessed the power of artificial intelligence to supplement our multi-disciplinary team. Our clients rely on our solutions to make informed decisions about managing and transferring cyber risks. We unpack complex cyber threats into clear, actionable strategies, translating cyber risk into financial impact on businesses, markets, and society as a whole.

The CyberCube platform was established in 2015 within Symantec and now operates as a standalone company. Our models are built on an unparalleled ecosystem of data and validated by extensive model calibration, internally and externally. CyberCube is the leader in cyber risk quantification for the insurance industry, serving over 100 insurance institutions globally. The company’s investors include Forgepoint Capital, HSCM Bermuda and Morgan Stanley Tactical Value. For more information, please visit www.cybcube.com or email info@cybcube.com.

About Aviva