Diligent Partners with The WSJ Leadership Institute to Elevate Governance and Executive Learning

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Diligent, the AI leader in governance, risk and compliance (GRC) SaaS solutions, today announced its partnership with The WSJ Leadership Institute, a premium executive learning and leadership program from Dow Jones and The Wall Street Journal, to recognize and celebrate the achievements and contributions of corporate directors, providing valuable insights for current and aspiring board members.

The Wall Street Journal's inaugural “Top 250 Board Directors” report is a complementary feature of the WSJ Board of Directors Council, a new membership community launched by The WSJ Leadership Institute and founding sponsors Heidrick & Struggles and Diligent. The Wall Street Journal evaluated extensive data provided by Diligent Market Intelligence on directors of S&P 500 companies. The report was supplemented by additional data sources and analyzed according to a methodology created by The Wall Street Journal and a third-party data analytics firm to produce the final ranking.

"We are thrilled to help power The Wall Street Journal’s ‘Top 250 Board Directors’ report and bring it to the forefront of the governance community,” said Brian Stafford, President and CEO of Diligent. “This report leverages Diligent’s extensive data on shareholder engagement, proxy voting and board composition to identify and recognize exceptional leaders. We are committed to empowering leaders with the insights and tools they need to drive positive change at their companies.”

The “Top 250 Board Directors” report, published in print and online at WSJ.com, offers a deep dive into the achievements and contributions of these directors. The top ten directors on the “Top 250 Directors” report are:

Edward Philip, United Airlines Holdings Stephanie Linnartz, Home Depot Debra Reed-Klages, Caterpillar, Chevron, Lockheed Martin Joseph Jimenez, Century Therapeutics, General Motors, Procter & Gamble Gregory Boyce, Newmont John Brennan, American Express Kevin Kennedy, Digital Realty Trust, KLA Robyn Denholm, Tesla David DeWalt, Delta Air Lines Laura Fulton, Targa Resources

“The ‘Top 250 Board Directors’ report is a cornerstone of The WSJ Leadership Institute, and we’re proud to partner with Diligent to bring it to life,” said Alan Murray, President, WSJ Leadership Institute. “This partnership and report not only offer a profound insight into the leaders who are shaping corporate governance but also set a new standard for leadership development. Together, we are redefining what it means to be a leader in today’s dynamic business landscape.”

As a key partner sponsor of the inaugural WSJ Board of Directors Council Summit in November, Diligent’s President and CEO, Brian Stafford, will be a speaker on the impact of generative AI on corporate governance and board effectiveness.

Methodology for the Top 250 Board Director Report

To select the Top 250 Board Directors, WSJ developed a robust methodology using data from seven data providers, including Diligent Market Intelligence, and a third-party analysis company. This approach evaluated key metrics such as CEO experience, board role and tenure, the most recent vote percentages, diversity, board meeting attendance, and governance and vulnerability scores. To learn more about the methodology, visit https://www.diligent.com/resources/blog/wsj-top-250-board-directors-report.

About WSJ Leadership Institute

The WSJ Leadership Institute aims to redefine executive leadership development and peer networking by leveraging the unparalleled trust and insights of Dow Jones and The Wall Street Journal to create exclusive, transformative experiences for industry leaders that help them navigate the ever-changing landscape.

About Diligent

Diligent is the AI leader in governance, risk and compliance (GRC) SaaS solutions, helping more than 1 million users and 700,000 board members to clarify risk and elevate governance. The Diligent One Platform gives practitioners, the C-suite and the board a consolidated view of their entire GRC practice so they can more effectively manage risk, build greater resilience and make better decisions, faster. Learn more at diligent.com

Follow Diligent on LinkedIn and Facebook.