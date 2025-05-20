emnify and M2MDataGlobal Announce Strategic Alliance to Boost IoT Connectivity in Latin America

SANTIAGO, Chile--(BUSINESS WIRE)--emnify, a leading global provider of cellular IoT connectivity, and M2MDataGlobal, a pioneer in M2M/IoT solutions in Latin America, today announced a strategic alliance aimed at addressing key connectivity challenges and accelerating IoT adoption across the region.

With this partnership, emnify and M2MDataGlobal are launching a dedicated M2MDataGlobal SIM card, fully powered by emnify’s IoT SuperNetwork. This solution integrates seamlessly with M2MDataGlobal’s M2M Center platform, allowing customers to manage connectivity across Latin America with unmatched flexibility and control.

"We are excited to partner with M2MDataGlobal to bring our IoT connectivity to an even broader audience in Latin America," said Carlos Campos, Vice President of Sales for emnify Latam and General Manager of emnify Brazil. "Thanks to their local expertise and deep knowledge of the market, M2M is a key partner in our mission to simplify and democratize IoT connectivity. Together, we will bring our customers more speed, control and efficiency in their IoT projects."

As the use of connected devices accelerates in sectors such as fleet management, logistics, insurance, smart cities, and retail, this alliance ensures that enterprises are supported by a robust, scalable, and future-ready solution.

"This partnership with emnify represents an important milestone for us,” said Elionae Pazetti, General Manager of M2MDataGlobal. “Their cutting-edge technology and innovative approach are the perfect match to our mission of offering our customers the best IoT solutions available. Together, we are confident that we can drive the adoption of IoT in Latin America and help companies reach their full potential."

Key Benefits for Customers:

Uninterrupted connectivity: customers will have access to emnify's network in Latin America, which covers more than 23 mobile networks in 10 countries, with local support from M2MDataGlobal.

customers will have access to emnify's network in Latin America, which covers more than 23 mobile networks in 10 countries, with local support from M2MDataGlobal. Simplified connectivity management: intuitive M2M Center platform to monitor and control IoT devices remotely, fully integrated with emnify's modern APIs and microservices.

intuitive M2M Center platform to monitor and control IoT devices remotely, fully integrated with emnify's modern APIs and microservices. Expert Local Support: M2MDataGlobal’s experienced teams offer country-specific expertise and customer support in each market.

M2MDataGlobal’s experienced teams offer country-specific expertise and customer support in each market. Accelerated IoT Innovation: Projects are launched faster, with lower complexity and reduced time-to-market.

About emnify:

Founded in 2014 in Germany by Frank Stocker (CEO), Martin Giess (CTO) and Alexander Schebler, emnify was created with the goal of helping technology companies onboard M2M/IoT connectivity on any device and manage it seamlessly through a cloud-based solution, accessible from anywhere and at scale. With a single SIM card, it is possible to create scalable and resilient products that can connect to different cellular networks in all regions of the world. In this way, enterprises can control, monitor and automate IoT devices from a single platform.

About M2MDataGlobal:

M2MDataGlobal is a pioneer in M2M/IoT solutions in Latin America, with more than 10 years of experience in the market. It offers comprehensive connectivity, hardware and software solutions for companies in various sectors, helping them to optimize their operations and improve their efficiency.