More New Jersey Cannabis Workers Vote to Unionize With UFCW Local 360

WEST BERLIN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 360 announced today that more New Jersey cannabis workers have voted to unionize as part of its long-running Cannabis Workers Rising campaign. Employees at Fresh Eatontown LLC, a licensed adult-use cannabis dispensary, are the latest to join the labor movement as it continues to expand across the state’s legal marijuana industry. The latest vote in favor of union membership with Local 360 came at the Fresh Eatontown LLC dispensary in Eatontown, NJ. Fresh Eatontown is one of two dispensaries in New Jersey operated by multi-state cannabis company Fresh Cannabis, which also has locations in Colorado and Delaware. Fresh Cannabis’ other New Jersey dispensary, Fresh Elizabeth LLC, voted to join UFCW Local 360 towards the end of 2024.

“I hope the management team at Fresh Eatontown recognizes how lucky it is to have such committed employees,” said Hugh Giordano, UFCW Local 360’s director of organizing. “Voting to unionize is a powerful step. It represents a professional and personal commitment to the future of the company and signals that these cannabis workers want to be partners in creating long-term success.”

For more than a decade, Local 360 has been central to the development and stabilization of the legal cannabis industry in New Jersey, especially through its Cannabis Workers Rising campaign. Thousands of cannabis workers across New Jersey — from budtenders and retail staff to cultivation and processing teams — have joined UFCW Local 360 since the campaign began.

“As this young industry evolves, workers are learning about the value of bona fide unions, like Local 360,” said Giordano. “They choose to unionize because they see that labor membership can mean better conditions, better opportunities, and a brighter future for families, communities and employers. They choose UFCW Local 360 because of our unmatched cannabis industry expertise and our record of success for cannabis workers in collective bargaining, contract negotiations, and worker rights.”

Giordano, who regularly meets with cannabis industry workers, credits the transparency and expertise at the heart of Local 360’s organizing effort for its continued success. He also pointed out UFCW’s commitment to building a successful industry with a thriving, diverse and skilled workforce, wherever cannabis is legalized.

From seed to sale, UFCW is a national leader in cannabis labor organizing and is the official cannabis union recognized by the AFL-CIO. UFCW represents tens of thousands of workers in dispensaries, grow operations, labs, delivery services, and processing facilities across the U.S., working with employees and business owners to achieve the shared goal of a regulated cannabis industry that delivers family-sustaining jobs and is focused on social equity.

