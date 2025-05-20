Faraday Future Engages Leading Financial Advisor to Help Advance Global AI and AIEV M&A Strategy; Announces Participation in Emerging Growth Conference

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFAI) (“Faraday Future”, “FF” or “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced that its Chinese affiliate, FF Automotive (China) Co., Ltd. (“FF China”), has engaged a leading financial advisory firm to explore potential merger and acquisition (M&A) and capital markets opportunities in China. This follows FF’s previously announced Global AI and AIEV Tech M&A Strategy—an initiative aimed at acquiring high-value, cost-effective artificial intelligence electric vehicle (AIEV) technologies and companies across the globe.

As part of this strategy, FF will look to pursue targeted acquisitions within the intelligent mobility ecosystem, particularly those driven by AI and software innovation, subject to available financing or share capital. All such activities will be conducted in strict adherence to applicable legal and regulatory frameworks, with one clear purpose: to maximize long-term value for FF’s stockholders.

The advisor will support FF with a wide range of services, including identifying potential acquisition targets, facilitating due diligence, structuring transactions, and connecting with potential capital partners. These services will help FF China evaluate and execute strategic opportunities within the fast-evolving automotive and AI sectors.

“We are taking decisive steps to implement our global M&A strategy, beginning with a focused effort in China—one of the most strategically important markets for innovation and growth in the AI and AIEV sectors,” said Jerry Wang, Global President of Faraday Future. “By aligning with experienced financial partners and targeting impactful technology acquisitions, we are positioning FF for long-term value creation. We welcome inquiries regarding potential compelling acquisition targets. Please direct relevant information to ir@ff.com and Xiaolin.zheng@ff.com.”

Jerry Wang to Speak at Emerging Growth Conference

Jerry Wang, Global President, will attend the Emerging Growth Conference at 12:35 pm Eastern Time on Thursday, May 22, to provide a Company introduction to investors. This live, interactive online event will include a discussion of FF’s strategic priorities, recent business performance, and growth initiatives.

Please submit your questions in advance to Questions@EmergingGrowth.com.

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and on the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel: http://www.YouTube.com/EmergingGrowthConference

ABOUT FARADAY FUTURE

Faraday Future is a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company. Founded in 2014, the Company’s mission is to disrupt the automotive industry by creating a user-centric, technology-first, and smart driving experience. Faraday Future’s flagship model, the FF91, exemplifies its vision for luxury, innovation, and performance. The FX strategy aims to introduce mass production models equipped with state-of-the-art luxury technology similar to the FF 91, targeting a broader market with middle-to-low price range offerings. FF is committed to redefining mobility through AI innovation. Join us in shaping the future of intelligent transportation. For more information, please visit https://www.ff.com/us/

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “will,” “potential,” and “to,” variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, which include statements regarding the Company’s Global AI and AIEV Tech M&A Strategy, are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include, among others: the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern and improve its liquidity and financial position; the Company’s ability to pay its outstanding obligations; the Company's ability to remediate its material weaknesses in internal controls over financial reporting and the risks related to the restatement of previously issued consolidated financial statements; the Company’s ability to sufficiently increase its authorized share capital; the Company’s ability to secure necessary financing on terms acceptable to it, or at all; the Company’s limited operating history and the significant barriers to growth it faces; the Company’s history of losses and expectation of continued losses; the success of the Company’s payroll expense reduction plan; the Company’s ability to execute on its plans to develop and market its vehicles and the timing of these development programs; the Company’s estimates of the size of the markets for its vehicles and cost to bring those vehicles to market; the rate and degree of market acceptance of the Company’s vehicles; the Company’s ability to cover future warranty claims; the success of other competing manufacturers; the performance and security of the Company’s vehicles; current and potential litigation involving the Company; the Company’s ability to receive funds from, satisfy the conditions precedent to and close on the various financings described elsewhere by the Company; the result of future financing efforts, the failure of any of which could result in the Company seeking protection under the Bankruptcy Code; the Company’s indebtedness; general economic and market conditions impacting demand for the Company’s products; potential negative impacts of a reverse stock split; potential cost, headcount and salary reduction actions that may not be sufficient or may not achieve their expected results; circumstances outside of the Company's control, such as natural disasters, climate change, health epidemics and pandemics, terrorist attacks, and civil unrest; risks related to the Company's operations in China; the success of the Company's remedial measures taken in response to the Special Committee findings; the Company’s dependence on its suppliers and contract manufacturer; the Company's ability to develop and protect its technologies; the Company's ability to protect against cybersecurity risks; the ability of the Company to attract and retain employees; any adverse developments in existing legal proceedings or the initiation of new legal proceedings; and volatility of the Company’s stock price. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors, and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 31, 2025, and other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC.