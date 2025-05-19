TekStream and LSU to Launch New Student-Run SOC

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TekStream, a cybersecurity and IT solutions leader, is expanding its relationship with Louisiana State University (LSU) with the launch of a new, larger student-run security operations center (SOC). Located on LSU’s campus, TigerSOC was established in partnership with Splunk and AWS to provide students with increased access to real-world cybersecurity experience supporting TekStream’s Managed Detection and Response (MDR) operations.

The International Data Corporation (IDC) estimates 82% of CISOs outsource their cybersecurity to managed service providers and overseas agencies. TigerSOC offers a U.S.-based solution for organizations that is affordable, scalable and proven to produce exceptional cyber talent. TekStream and the student-run TigerSOC will provide customers with access to 24/7 security coverage, with TekStream providing training and oversight to ensure the highest quality of service while also covering hours when students are unavailable.

“Students are the future of our workforce,” LSU CIO Craig Woolley said. “TigerSOC provides our students with a unique opportunity to gain invaluable cybersecurity skills that give them the head-start they need in today’s competitive job market. We’re excited TigerSOC is not only paving the way for LSU graduates to be successful, but we also hope it sets a new industry standard for the level of hands-on education undergraduate students can receive on their path to long-term career success.”

TigerSOC is built on TekStream’s co-managed security monitoring services, which leverage the company’s whole-of-state framework. By using a distributed network to establish a multi-tenant SOC with AWS and Splunk, organizations can safeguard their assets while benefiting from shared threat intelligence, a stronger overall security posture and reduced MDR costs.

At launch, TigerSOC will provide cybersecurity training and career counseling for approximately a dozen students, regardless of major. Within the program, students can gain up to 1,000 hours of frontline cybersecurity experience in one year, acquiring skills equivalent to those of a mid-level cyber engineer before graduation. Combined with a detailed dashboard outlining all completed activities and events handled during their time in the program, TigerSOC graduates will enter the workforce with a significant competitive edge.

“The cybersecurity industry is at a unique crossroads,” TekStream CEO Rob Jansen said. “There is a significant need for upskilling and developing new talent across the workforce. Meanwhile, the global economy is forcing many to tighten their budgets. Nearly 60% of current industry practitioners fear existing skill shortages put their organizations at risk. TigerSOC offers public and private entities an opportunity to invest in affordable, domestic talent while building the future of the workforce.”

TigerSOC is modeled after the state-funded, student-run SOC powered by TekStream, LSU, Splunk and AWS. Launched in 2023, the program serves 38 higher education institutions in Louisiana. With the launch of TigerSOC, Louisiana is home to two world-class student-run SOCs serving the state’s universities and commercial customers across the nation.

Guided by TekStream, both SOCs equip students with tailored career support that aligns their academic progress with the cybersecurity fields in which they are most likely to succeed. Through immersive training that includes Splunk Academic Alliance coursework and hands-on use of TekStream’s operational playbooks based on Splunk SOAR, students gain practical, workforce-ready experience from day one. Companies using TigerSOC will have the opportunity to hire graduates directly from the program, fostering a pipeline of top talent.

TekStream was named a Representative Vendor in the 2025 Gartner® Market Guide for Co-Managed Security Monitoring Services. To access the report, click HERE.

TigerSOC, based at Louisiana State University (LSU), is a student-run security operations center (SOC). The SOC serves the university as well as public and commercial sector organizations to help safeguard assets, offer shared threat intelligence, reduce the cost of their MDR operations and ultimately provide a stronger overall security posture. TigerSOC was established in 2025 as a partnership between LSU, TekStream, Splunk and AWS to provide students with increased access to real-world cybersecurity experience while supporting TekStream’s Managed Detection and Response (MDR) operations.

TekStream, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, helps clients accelerate digital transformation by navigating complex technology environments through a combination of technical expertise and staffing solutions. Named a Representative Vendor in the 2025 Gartner® Market Guide for Co-Managed Security Monitoring Services, TekStream provides proven processes and methodologies to help companies with legacy systems migrate to the cloud faster, enabling them to become more agile, reduce costs, and improve operational efficiencies. Focused on collaboration, shared intelligence and workforce development, TekStream’s unique Whole-of-State cybersecurity approach addresses public sector vulnerabilities. Built on TekStream’s Splunk-powered MDR services, the model combines workforce development with a cost-deferment strategy that empowers organizations to maintain long-term ownership of their programs. With hundreds of successful deployments, TekStream guarantees on-time and on-budget project delivery and proudly maintains a 98% customer retention rate.

Under its Scholarship First Agenda, LSU has made cybersecurity a top priority for education and research to serve Louisiana and the nation. Designated by the National Security Agency (NSA) as a Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Operations (CAE-CO), LSU secured the country’s first NSA-supported cybersecurity clinic for small businesses while building out student-staffed security operations centers (SOCs) on both its flagship campus in Baton Rouge and its LSU Shreveport campus.