KIOXIA and Wasabi Collaborate to Deliver Fast, Intelligent Cloud Object Storage Solution

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KIOXIA America, Inc. today announced a collaboration with Wasabi Technologies to enhance the speed, reliability, and cost-efficiency of their cloud object storage offering. Since 2022, KIOXIA has worked closely with Wasabi to provide SAS and NVMeTM SSDs for highly performant cloud storage services. As part of this ongoing collaboration, Wasabi is utilizing high-performance enterprise and data center-class NVMe SSDs from KIOXIA for its Hot Cloud Storage Service.

"KIOXIA and Wasabi share a commitment to innovation, and we’re proud to provide our cutting-edge NVMe SSD technology to power their high-performance cloud storage.” Share

“Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage brings affordable cloud object storage to small, mid-market and enterprise customers including hundreds of state, local and higher education customers,” said Pramod Kalyanasundaram, executive vice president of engineering and operations for Wasabi Technologies. “We highly value our technical and business relationship with KIOXIA and rely on their SSDs to deliver high performance and reliability for our robust cloud infrastructure.”

Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage delivers cost-efficient, high-performance cloud object storage, making it well-suited to a wide range of storage needs. Fast flash storage read and write speeds with low latency enable it to meet the demands of Wasabi’s cloud environment, while a streamlined design and scalable economics ensure easy deployment and accessibility.

By integrating enterprise and data center-class NVMe SSDs from KIOXIA, Wasabi enhances its ability to deliver high-performance cloud storage solutions. Building on its leadership in storage innovation, KIOXIA introduced PCIe® 5.0 technology to server and storage applications with the CM7 Series PCIe 5.0 NVMe Enterprise SSD. Designed for demanding applications—including artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, online transaction processing databases, and data warehousing—these SSDs provide the speed and low latency required for today’s data-intensive environments.

KIOXIA CM7 Series SSDs key features include:

PCIe 5.0 and NVMe 2.0 specification compliant

2.5-inch (U2) and E3.S SSD form factors

Dual and single-port support

Read-intensive and mixed-use endurances

Capacities from 1.6 terabytes (TB) to 30.72 TB

KIOXIA CD8 Series data center NVMe SSDs double the bandwidth per lane over PCIe 3.0 SSDs from 8 gigatransfers per second (GT/s) to 16GT/s and are optimized for hyperscale data center and enterprise server-attached workloads. Designed to the Open Compute Project (OCP) Datacenter NVMe SSD and NVMe 1.4 specifications, these drives are well-suited to applications and use cases such as high-performance computing and artificial intelligence.

KIOXIA CD8 Series key features include:

PCIe 4.0 and NVMe 2.0 specification compliant

Read-intensive and mixed-use endurances

Capacities up to 15.36 TB in a 2.5-inch (U2) form factor

Multiple device security options including sanitize instant erase (SIE) and self-encrypted drive (SED)

"KIOXIA and Wasabi share a commitment to innovation, and we’re proud to provide our cutting-edge NVMe SSD technology to power their high-performance cloud storage," said Neville Ichhaporia, senior vice president and general manager of KIOXIA America’s SSD business unit. "Together, we’re enabling fast, reliable, and scalable cloud storage solutions for modern businesses."

For more information, please visit www.kioxia.com, and follow the company on X, formerly known as Twitter and LinkedIn®.

About KIOXIA America, Inc.

KIOXIA America, Inc. is the U.S.-based subsidiary of KIOXIA Corporation, a leading worldwide supplier of flash memory and solid-state drives (SSDs). From the invention of flash memory to today’s breakthrough BiCS FLASH™ 3D technology, KIOXIA continues to pioneer innovative memory, SSD and software solutions that enrich people's lives and expand society's horizons. The company's innovative 3D flash memory technology, BiCS FLASH, is shaping the future of storage in high-density applications, including advanced smartphones, PCs, automotive systems, data centers and generative AI systems. For more information, please visit KIOXIA.com.

© 2025 KIOXIA America, Inc. All rights reserved. Information in this press release, including product pricing and specifications, content of services, and contact information is current and believed to be accurate on the date of the announcement, but is subject to change without prior notice. Technical and application information contained here is subject to the most recent applicable KIOXIA product specifications.

About Wasabi Technologies

Recognized as one of the technology industry’s fastest growing companies, Wasabi is on a mission to store the world's data by making cloud storage affordable, predictable and secure. With Wasabi, visionary companies gain the freedom to use their data whenever they like without being hit with unpredictable fees or vendor lock-in. Instead, they’re free to build best-of-breed solutions with the industry’s fastest-growing ecosystem of independent cloud application partners. Customers and partners all over the world trust Wasabi to help them put their data to work so they can unlock their full potential. Visit wasabi.com to learn more.

Notes:

2.5-inch indicates the form factor of the SSD and not its physical size.

Optional security feature compliant drives are not available in all countries due to export and local regulations.

SIE optional model supports Crypto Erase, which is a standardized feature defined by the technical committees (SCSI) of INCITS (the InterNational Committee for Information Technology Standards). The NVMe format command includes support for crypto erase.

SED optional model supports TCG Opal and Ruby SSCs. It does not support some features of TCG Opal SSC.

Read and write speed may vary depending on various factors such as host devices, software (drivers, OS etc.), and read/write conditions.

Definition of capacity: KIOXIA Corporation defines a megabyte (MB) as 1,000,000 bytes, a gigabyte (GB) as 1,000,000,000 bytes and a terabyte (TB) as 1,000,000,000,000 bytes. A computer operating system, however, reports storage capacity using powers of 2 for the definition of 1GB = 2^30 bytes = 1,073,741,824 bytes and 1TB = 2^40 bytes = 1,099,511,627,776 bytes and therefore shows less storage capacity. Available storage capacity (including examples of various media files) will vary based on file size, formatting, settings, software and operating system, and/or pre-installed software applications, or media content. Actual formatted capacity may vary.

NVMe is a registered or unregistered trademarks of NVM Express, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

PCIe is a registered trademark of PCI-SIG.

LinkedIn is a trademark of LinkedIn Corporation and its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries.

Other company names, product names and service names may be trademarks of third-party companies.