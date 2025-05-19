-

KBRA Assigns AA Rating to The Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County (TN) Water and Sewer Revenue Refunding and Improvement Bonds, Series 2025; Affirms WIFIA Loan Rating at AA

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns a long-term rating of AA to the Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County's (TN; the "Metropolitan Government") Water and Sewer Revenue Refunding and Improvement Bonds, Series 2025. Additionally, KBRA affirms the long-term rating of AA for the Metropolitan Government's Water and Sewer System WIFIA Loan for Process Advancements at Omohundro and K.R. Harrington Water Treatment Plant Projects (WIFIA ID - N20115TN). The rating outlook is Stable.

Key Credit Considerations

The rating was assigned/affirmed because of the following key considerations:

Credit Positives

  • Providing essential services with rate setting autonomy. Demonstrated willingness to increase rates on an annual basis since fiscal 2020, to meet operating and capital requirements.
  • Strong financial performance supported by fiscally sound financial and rate plans, with ample cash flow, liquidity, and debt service coverage. Rates remain competitive, maintaining rate flexibility going forward.
  • Strong service area demographics, encompassing the rapidly growing City of Nashville, with above average income and employment levels.

Credit Challenges

  • Managing the substantial capital plan and the potential for unanticipated capex cost increases through 2029.
  • Significant debt requirements to fund the capex ($1.3 billion) may pressure leverage higher over the five-year horizon.

Rating Sensitivities

For Upgrade

  • Substantial fulfillment of Consent Decree and ongoing capex requirements accompanied by the maintenance of moderate or reduced leverage and affordable rates.

For Downgrade

  • Material escalation of the Consent Decree and other capital program costs to a level placing significant pressure on rate affordability and/or leverage.
  • Inability to adjust rates as needed and on a timely basis to manage the systems’ operating and capital needs while maintaining moderate leverage.

To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Methodologies

Disclosures

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA), one of the major credit rating agencies (CRA), is a full-service CRA registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority. In addition, KBRA is designated as a Designated Rating Organization (DRO) by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency by Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider (CRP) in the U.S.

Doc ID: 1009508

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Lina Santoro, Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-1419
lina.santoro@kbra.com

Peter Scherer, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2325
peter.scherer@kbra.com

Douglas Kilcommons, Managing Director (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-3341
douglas.kilcommons@kbra.com

Business Development Contacts

William Baneky, Managing Director
+1 646-731-2409
william.baneky@kbra.com

James Kissane, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2380
james.kissane@kbra.com

Industry:

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

Details
Headquarters: New York City, New York
CEO: Jim Nadler
Employees: 400+
Organization: PRI
Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#creditratingagency
#creditratings
#financialmarkets
#fixedincome
#kbra
#kbraratings
#kbraresearch
#ratingagency
#structuredfinance

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Lina Santoro, Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-1419
lina.santoro@kbra.com

Peter Scherer, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2325
peter.scherer@kbra.com

Douglas Kilcommons, Managing Director (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-3341
douglas.kilcommons@kbra.com

Business Development Contacts

William Baneky, Managing Director
+1 646-731-2409
william.baneky@kbra.com

James Kissane, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2380
james.kissane@kbra.com

Social Media Profiles
KBRA X
KBRA Analytics X
More News From Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust 2025-3 (CMLTI 2025-3)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to 66 classes of mortgage pass-through certificates from Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust 2025-3 (CMLTI 2025-3), a prime residential mortgage-backed securities transaction collateralized by owner occupied primary and secondary properties. The underlying pool consists of 365 fixed-rate mortgages (FRMs) with an aggregate principal balance of approximately $323.7 million as of the cut-off date on May 1, 2025 and includes both non-agency (61....

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Rating to Surplus Notes of Clear Blue Specialty Insurance Company

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns a preliminary rating of "BBB” with Stable Outlook to surplus notes (“Notes”) to be issued by Clear Blue Specialty Insurance Company (CBSIC) (KBRA Insurance Financial Strength Rating: A-/Stable). As surplus notes, the Notes are deeply subordinated and payments thereon are subject to the prior approval of the Texas Department of Insurance. If any payments are not approved, the payment will be extended until approval is given. Interest will continue to accru...

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to RRE 26 Loan Management DAC

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA UK (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to six classes of notes issued by RRE 26 Loan Management DAC, a cash flow collateralised loan obligation (CLO) backed primarily by a diversified portfolio of Euro-denominated corporate loans. RRE 26 Loan Management DAC is managed by Redding Ridge Asset Management (UK) LLP (“RRAM UK” or the“collateral manager”). The CLO will have a 4.5-year reinvestment period and a 13-year legal final. The ratings reflect initial credit enhance...
Back to Newsroom