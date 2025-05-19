KBRA Assigns AA Rating to The Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County (TN) Water and Sewer Revenue Refunding and Improvement Bonds, Series 2025; Affirms WIFIA Loan Rating at AA

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns a long-term rating of AA to the Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County's (TN; the "Metropolitan Government") Water and Sewer Revenue Refunding and Improvement Bonds, Series 2025. Additionally, KBRA affirms the long-term rating of AA for the Metropolitan Government's Water and Sewer System WIFIA Loan for Process Advancements at Omohundro and K.R. Harrington Water Treatment Plant Projects (WIFIA ID - N20115TN). The rating outlook is Stable.

Key Credit Considerations

The rating was assigned/affirmed because of the following key considerations:

Credit Positives

Providing essential services with rate setting autonomy. Demonstrated willingness to increase rates on an annual basis since fiscal 2020, to meet operating and capital requirements.

Strong financial performance supported by fiscally sound financial and rate plans, with ample cash flow, liquidity, and debt service coverage. Rates remain competitive, maintaining rate flexibility going forward.

Strong service area demographics, encompassing the rapidly growing City of Nashville, with above average income and employment levels.

Credit Challenges

Managing the substantial capital plan and the potential for unanticipated capex cost increases through 2029.

Significant debt requirements to fund the capex ($1.3 billion) may pressure leverage higher over the five-year horizon.

Rating Sensitivities

For Upgrade

Substantial fulfillment of Consent Decree and ongoing capex requirements accompanied by the maintenance of moderate or reduced leverage and affordable rates.

For Downgrade

Material escalation of the Consent Decree and other capital program costs to a level placing significant pressure on rate affordability and/or leverage.

Inability to adjust rates as needed and on a timely basis to manage the systems’ operating and capital needs while maintaining moderate leverage.

