Salesforce Engages with Takeda to Bring Cutting-Edge AI-Powered Customer Experience Platform to Life Sciences Industry

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Salesforce (NYSE:CRM), the #1 AI CRM, today announced that Takeda has selected Salesforce Life Sciences Cloud for Customer Engagement to strengthen its involvement with healthcare professionals seamlessly. The company will leverage Salesforce’s deeply unified platform, including Agentforce and Data Cloud, to deploy personalized AI agents, supporting operations from medical to commercial and patient support functions.

Takeda joins a growing list of leading pharmaceutical and biotech companies to leverage Life Sciences Cloud for Customer Engagement, a solution designed to unify data and engagement across the entire organization. In this early adopter engagement, Takeda will influence the development of Salesforce’s Life Sciences Cloud Platform for the industry.

“Takeda is an outstanding leader in the industry, aspiring to create better health for people and a brighter future for the world,” Frank Defesche, SVP & GM, Life Sciences at Salesforce. “Now, with Life Sciences Cloud for Customer Engagement, we'll help Takeda improve provider and patient engagement and scale the impact of every team member."

