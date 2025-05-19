AE Global and rePurpose Global Launch Plastic Negative and Plastic Neutral Packaging Certification Badges

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AE Global, a leader in sustainable packaging solutions, is empowering consumers with new verified plastic-negative and plastic-neutral certifications for product packaging. The environmental impact verification is conducted in partnership with the world’s leading Plastic Action Platform, rePurpose Global.

Through the partnership, participating brands can now display official on-pack icons clearly signaling plastic recovery impact, whether collecting the same amount of plastic used to make the packaging (plastic neutral) or twice the amount (plastic negative). These badges differentiate products on retail shelves and e-commerce platforms as making a tangible impact in sustainability efforts.

Consumer sentiment backs the move: a nationwide study from rePurpose Global found that 95% of consumers indicated a willingness to pay more for products that fund plastic recovery. Among "conscious consumers" (those whose buying behavior suggests they prioritize impact in purchasing decisions), willingness to pay rises even further.

The icons are supported by rePurpose Global’s industry-leading verification system, which includes traceable data, impact reporting and regular third-party audits. Brands already displaying rePurpose Global Plastic Neutral certifications include Thrive Market, Saie Beauty, Beatbox Beverages, Megafood, Murphy’s Naturals and PAX Labs, among many others.

“When brands show they’re taking responsibility for their plastic footprint, it drives real-world impact and consumer trust,” said Mike Forenza, Managing Partner at AE Global. “Through these on-pack icons with rePurpose Global, we’re making it easy for brands to integrate plastic recovery into their packaging strategy while delivering verified sustainability that stands up to scrutiny.”

The new certifications build on AE Global and rePurpose Global’s partnership, providing companies with a seamless way to fund verified plastic recovery, eliminating friction while helping brands meet sustainability goals and consumer expectations. In 2024 alone, AE Global and rePurpose Global worked together to collect 380,000 pounds of ocean-bound plastic waste.

“Positive environmental impact and operational efficiency aren’t at odds. They can be built directly into a brand’s supply chain,” said Svanika Balasubramanian, CEO and Co-Founder of rePurpose Global. “Sustainability isn’t just good for the planet, it’s a competitive advantage, and these packaging certifications set a new standard for how packaging and purpose can align.”

To learn more about how brands and consumers can drive plastic recovery and sustainability, visit https://aeglobal.com/sustainable-packaging-solutions/.

About AE Global

AE Global (AEG) is a market leader in packaging solutions, offering a full range of packaging products and services via its in-house innovation lab, robust distribution footprint, and vertically integrated manufacturing facilities. With a commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, AEG prides itself on being one of the few independent packaging companies placing a heavy emphasis on sustainability and the communities it serves. Through its sustainability program named "Talk Trash," AEG and participating brands are funding waste collection in areas with inadequate waste management infrastructure. As of Dec. 31, 2024, through rePurpose Global's efforts, AE Global has removed more than 380,000 pounds of ocean-bound plastic from the environment, equivalent to over 9.6 million 16oz water bottles.

About rePurpose Global

rePurpose Global is the world's leading Plastic Action Platform, bringing together brands, consumers, innovators and policymakers to collectively combat the plastic waste crisis. Through its pioneering solutions across the circular economy value chain, the organization has helped more than 500 companies measure, reduce and take action on their plastic footprints while driving systems change on a global scale.