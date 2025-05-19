Traefik Labs Integrates Microsoft Azure Arc to Deliver Unified Connectivity Across Hybrid and Multi-Cloud Environments

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Traefik Labs, creator of one of the world's leading cloud-native application proxy with over 3.3 billion downloads, today announced it has joined the Microsoft Azure Arc ISV Partner Program. This collaboration enables organizations to deploy and manage Traefik's connectivity solutions consistently across all environments—including public cloud, private data centers, and edge locations—through Azure Arc's unified control plane.

"As enterprises increasingly adopt distributed architectures spanning multiple clouds and on-premises infrastructure, application connectivity has become exponentially complex," said Sudeep Goswami, CEO of Traefik Labs. "By joining the Azure Arc ISV Partner Program, we're empowering organizations with a holistic connectivity solution that provides consistent, enterprise-grade traffic management, API governance, and AI connectivity regardless of where applications run—from Azure to other clouds, on-premises data centers, or edge locations."

Unified Application Connectivity Across Environments

Traefik Labs offers one of the first truly Kubernetes-native connectivity solutions optimized for Azure Arc-enabled Kubernetes, complementing Azure’s adaptive cloud approach of unified management across "any Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) certified Kubernetes clusters."

The solution provides:

Consistent Multi-Environment Connectivity : Traefik Proxy, with over 50,000 GitHub stars, provides uniform traffic routing, load balancing, and TLS termination across Azure, multi-cloud, and on-premises Kubernetes deployments.

: Traefik Proxy, with over 50,000 GitHub stars, provides uniform traffic routing, load balancing, and TLS termination across Azure, multi-cloud, and on-premises Kubernetes deployments. Fully Declarative Architecture : Traefik's declarative configuration model enables seamless CI/CD integration and GitOps workflows, allowing teams to manage infrastructure as code across diverse environments.

: Traefik's declarative configuration model enables seamless CI/CD integration and GitOps workflows, allowing teams to manage infrastructure as code across diverse environments. Integrated AI Gateway : Traefik's platform extends from basic proxy functionality to sophisticated AI model connectivity through its purpose-built AI Gateway. This enables organizations to manage AI traffic with semantic caching, content protection, and context-aware routing—all consistently deployed across Kubernetes environments.

: Traefik's platform extends from basic proxy functionality to sophisticated AI model connectivity through its purpose-built AI Gateway. This enables organizations to manage AI traffic with semantic caching, content protection, and context-aware routing—all consistently deployed across Kubernetes environments. Complete API Management: Traefik's holistic approach provides API runtime lifecycle management capabilities, from API mocking to retirement, with consistent governance and security controls across all environments, forming a unified connectivity architecture for both traditional and AI workloads.

"In today's hybrid and multi-cloud reality, organizations need a unified approach to connectivity across their entire application portfolio," noted Emile Vauge, CTO at Traefik Labs. "With our Azure Arc integration, enterprises can implement a holistic API architecture using GitOps workflows with our fully declarative platform. This provides seamless management for traditional APIs, AI workloads, and everything in between. Our Kubernetes-native design perfectly complements Azure Arc's support of any Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) certified Kubernetes clusters, providing consistent connectivity from cloud to data center to edge."

Advancing Kubernetes Across Boundaries

Traefik Labs will demonstrate this integrated solution during Microsoft BUILD 2025, showcasing how organizations can leverage GitOps-driven workflows to deploy consistent connectivity across all Kubernetes environments, including Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS) in Azure, Kubernetes clusters in other clouds, and on-premises infrastructure.

Tanmay Waghmare, Partner Director of Engineering at Microsoft, added, “The seamless integration process reflects Traefik's ease of use and the collaborative spirit of their team. Together, we're enabling organizations to implement consistent operational models that break down silos across distributed environments."

Availability

Traefik Proxy is already widely deployed by Azure customers through the Azure Marketplace. This collaboration extends Traefik Labs’ solutions to all Azure Arc-enabled Kubernetes environments, providing consistency for users across their entire infrastructure footprint. The enhanced Azure Arc integration is available now to all users in all regions through the Azure Marketplace.

About Traefik Labs

Traefik Labs empowers organizations to adopt cloud-native architectures through its modern platform for application connectivity and API management. Traefik Proxy, the company's flagship open-source project, ranks among Docker Hub's top projects with over 3.3 billion downloads and more than 54,000 GitHub stars. Founded in 2016, Traefik Labs is backed by Balderton Capital and Elaia.

For more information, visit traefik.io and follow @traefik on X.