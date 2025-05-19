Rio Media Launches Exclusive Sponsorship Opportunity on Huntington Beach Lifeguard Towers

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rio Media is proud to announce an exclusive new advertising opportunity on behalf of the City of Huntington Beach: branded sponsorships on the city’s iconic lifeguard towers. This offers unique, high-impact placements at the heart of one of America’s most visited beaches.

“This isn’t just ad space, it’s coastal brand immersion,” said Tommy Iorio, co-founder of Rio Media. “People are 42 percent more likely to remember brands associated with positive emotional experiences. And what’s more positive than a day at the beach?” Share

With over 15 million visitors annually and global events like the Pacific Airshow, AVP Pro Beach Volleyball, and the US Open of Surfing, Huntington Beach is a magnet for families, travelers, and outdoor enthusiasts. This new program offers brands a rare chance to integrate into the beachfront experience with premium ad space on lifeguard tower locations that naturally attract attention, emotion, and cameras.

As part of the agreement approved by the city council, Rio Media projects the program could generate over 1 million dollars annually, supporting Huntington Beach’s Marine Safety Division without compromising the integrity or charm of the beach environment.

Debbie Iorio, co-founder of Rio Media, added, “As a longtime Huntington Beach resident and local business owner, I’m incredibly proud to help bring this program to life. These sponsorships are designed to enhance the visitor experience while creating real value for both the city and brand partners. This is a unique way to connect with people during their happiest, most memorable moments.”

Each sponsorship includes exclusive branding with no competing ads, ensuring that partner messages stand alone and make a lasting impression. For brands, this means unmatched visibility and deep emotional impact with a diverse, high-value audience.

Headquartered on Main Street and overlooking the Huntington Beach Pier, Rio Media brings 24 years of expertise in outdoor and experiential advertising. The team’s deep community ties and proven success make them an ideal partner to lead this initiative responsibly and effectively.

Ad space is limited, and placements are now open. For media kits, sponsorship inquiries, or more information, visit www.riomediainc.com or contact sylvia@riomediainc.com.

About Rio Media & Advertising

With deep roots in Southern California and unmatched expertise across direct response, brand creation, and consumer activation, Rio Media bridges the gap between strategic media buying and immersive brand storytelling. Our work includes collaborating on innovative advertising programs, such as helping promote and sell sponsorships for high-visibility assets like lifeguard towers as well as supporting clients through full-service ad campaigns. Rio Media delivers powerful, measurable results that help clients stand out in today’s competitive landscape.