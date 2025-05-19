New Gatorade Flavor Summer Blaze Now at Circle K

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Circle K, the national convenience store chain, is teaming up with Gatorade to kick off summer with the exclusive release of 28oz bottles of a new Gatorade flavor: Summer Blaze. Available in this size only at Circle K locations, Summer Blaze offers a bold, refreshing burst of juicy flavor designed to keep customers refreshed and hydrated for every summer adventure.

Summer Blaze is the ultimate on-the-go summer drink to both quench your thirst and take with you for a day spent outside. Circle K is the perfect place for a quick pit-stop to stay revived and hydrated.

“Whether you’re hydrating after a workout or staying cool during a summer road trip, Circle K is proud to be a go-to destination for our customers to fuel their active lifestyles. We’re excited to offer this exclusive Gatorade flavor ahead of summertime,” said Kurt Fraschetti, Head of North American Merchandising for Circle K.

Visit circlek.com/store-locator to find a Circle K location near you, and for more information on Gatorade products, visit gatorade.com.

