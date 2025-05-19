Bluefin and Verifone Partner to Bring PCI-Validated P2PE to Convenience and Petroleum Retailers

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bluefin, a global leader in payment and data security, and Verifone, a leading global payments technology provider for all types of businesses, today announced a partnership and integration making Bluefin’s Decryptx® solution available to Verifone’s 50,000+ convenience and fuel retailing merchants globally.

The partnership enables the Verifone Commander convenience store operating system and point of sale to provide Bluefin’s PCI-validated Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE), the first listed solution for forecourt, indoor payments, and car wash transactions. By implementing P2PE at every payment point – in-store, curbside, or at an unattended terminal – merchants can reduce PCI compliance scope by up to 90% while maintaining the highest levels of payment security.

Verifone Commander is a powerful site controller that manages payments, fuel and operations for convenience and petroleum retailers. Known for its speed, adaptability and robust integration capabilities, Commander supports a wide range of payment capabilities, enabling merchants to streamline operations and elevate security.

“Our collaboration with Verifone is a major step forward in securing payments across the C-store and petroleum verticals,” said Sean Gately, Vice President, Security Solutions, Bluefin. “Integrating Decryptx® with Verifone Commander gives fuel retailers a proven, secure PCI-validated P2PE solution that’s purpose-built for their complex environments.”

“Verifone's solutions are renowned for their reliability and industry-leading performance,” said James Hervey, Verifone EVP, Head of Petro. “The integration of Bluefin's preeminent Decryptx solution further enhances our built-in compliance and flexible functionality, easing the merchant's workload while delivering the rock-solid security the market knows us for.”

Verifone is hosting its annual VCF customer conference for petroleum and fuel retailers in St. Pete Beach, Florida, starting on May 19. Bluefin is a sponsor of the event and will be on site to discuss the joint solution.

About Verifone

The world’s leading brands trust Verifone for global payments. We power the boundless payments grid—enabling distinctive commerce experiences for merchants, fintech companies, and financial institutions wherever commerce happens. By combining a flexible payments platform comprised of devices, applications, services, acquiring and more, an open ecosystem of 2,500+ integrations, and four decades of payments expertise, Verifone eliminates complexity and expands what’s possible across every payment channel. Each year, Verifone processes $8 trillion in transaction value across 165+ countries around the world helping businesses of all sizes to grow without limits. Learn more at www.verifone.com and follow Verifone on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram.

About Bluefin

Bluefin is a global leader in payment and data security, specializing in PCI-validated point-to-point encryption (P2PE) and vaultless tokenization to protect cardholder data, PII, and PHI. Our product suite includes both integrated and vendor-agnostic solutions, enabling enterprises, organizations, and SaaS platforms to secure sensitive data with business flexibility. We work with 300+ partners to serve 35,000 clients in 60 countries, securing over 2.5 billion pieces of data annually. Bluefin is headquartered in Atlanta with offices in Waterford, Ireland and Vienna, Austria, and is a Participating Organization of the PCI Security Standards Council (SSC). For more information, visit www.bluefin.com.